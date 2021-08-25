 Skip to main content
Hope's Legacy teaming up with nonprofit for first annual veterans program
In this 2017 file photo, Georgia Trent, 8, hugs Amber, a rescue horse, during the Help a Horse Day Spring Festival for Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton has teamed up with The Horses Helping Heroes Project for a five-week program called “Horses Helping Heroes and Hope’s Legacy Challenge.”

The nonprofits are looking for military veterans facing physical, mental and emotional challenges to participate in the free equine-assisted program. The organizations will use horses as a “therapeutic modality” for veterans, according to a news release.

Each veteran will team up with a specifically chosen horse and Hope’s Legacy volunteer and will learn the basics of equine horsemanship.

The release describes the program as a win-win for both veterans and the horses. On Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 through Oct. 7, veterans will:

learn essential barn and equine safety skills and etiquette to ensure a positive and safe experience,

become a part of an equine team that is comprised of a specifically chosen horse, as well as a highly experienced Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue volunteer, and

create a special bond of mutual trust and respect within their equine team to appropriately learn to groom, halter, and lead their horse through obstacle courses.

Lunch is included for the Thursday events. Classes all will be held in the Afton area.

For more information or to fill out an application, email Sarah Olivia at hlerprograms@gmail.com.

