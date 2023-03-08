The Nelson County Community Development Fund (NCCDF) and Virginia Housing are accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List on March 15.

Applications can be submitted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. online that day at virginiahousing.apply4housing.com.

The NCCF waiting list area covers Nelson, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, and Prince Edward counties. Two hundred applicants will be selected at random and added to the waiting list. The federal Housing Choice Voucher Program assists low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled with finding safe and affordable housing.

Applicants will receive a confirmation number once their application is submitted to indicate successful submission, but application does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. Applicants can check to see if their application was selected in the lottery starting at 12 p.m. on March 17 at virginiahousing.apply4housing.com/status.

Applicants with disabilities who require an accommodation to apply are directed to contact NCCDF staff for assistance when the application opens at (434) 263-8074. More information is available at www.virginiahousing.com or by contacting NCCDF at that number.

— Emma Martin