In 3-game stretch, Lady Govs collect pair of shutout wins, one lose

The Lady Govs soccer team picked up a pair of wins this past week, with shutouts against both Chatham and Altavista but in between Alleghany managed to defeat the Nelson squad 5-1.

On May 26, the Nelson girls traveled to Chatham as they put away the Lady Cavaliers 3-0.

“On Wednesday, we traveled to Chatham to play a completely different team that came to Nelson a few weeks ago,” Nelson coach Bryan Ferren said. “The Lady Governors showed up to play and dominated possession for the entire 80 minutes. We had a little trouble putting the ball in the net but otherwise controlled the tempo of the game.

Scoring for the Lady Govs were Summer Scruggs, Francesca Nicks and Elizabeth Buteau. Nelson goalie Rylee Truslow recorded a pair of saves.

In the loss against Alleghany, Nelson gave up five goals while Truslow still managed 15 saves.

“We have been on a little bit of a roller coaster the past seven days. The girls played well against Altavista and were able to secure a comfortable win,” Ferren said. “We then traveled to Alleghany where we got off to a slow start and dug ourselves into a pretty deep hole in the first half. We played very well in the second half but couldn’t dig ourselves out. “