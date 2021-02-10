In joint meeting, two boards talk long-term issues facing Nelson schools, county

“It’s like spinning plates of trying to balance everything at one time,” Parr said.

As the ten board members took turns stating their future priorities, several school board members mentioned the hopeful completion of capital improvement projects.

Additionally, Nelson County Public Schools is facing falling enrollment and is requiring more local dollars to balance its budget.

“We need to understand that right now we’ve got $800,000 we’ve got to figure out, that’s today,” Parr said. “We also have, 20 years from now, we’ve got 1,507 [students] that we have to address.”

A draft comprehensive CIP plan for the division lists about 30 projects totaling $8.6 million, many of which, according to board members, have been on that list for several years. Projects include safety issues, immediate concerns, recurring maintenance and career and technical education.

“This list has been the same since I’ve been on the board,” South District school board member Ceasar Perkins, who joined the board in 2015, said. “Some of these things are need some of these things are safety issues. We’re not trying to create anything but a safe environment for the schools. We’re trying to be competitive with our salaries all those things.”