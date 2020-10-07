In the name of fellowship, local pastors bring churches together

Through God’s guidance, Gideon and his soldiers surrounded the enemy’s camp and defeated the Midianites, a group that had depleted much of Israel’s resources, without dealing a single blow themselves. They did so by creating as much noise as possible, causing a panic within the camp, and the men killed each other in the chaos that ensued.

Months after a call to prayer was held at the Nelson County Courthouse in response to racial tension in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody, pastors Magan and Wells decided to put words into action, bringing their churches together for fellowship.

“After the prayer time we had a couple months ago up at the courthouse we said, ‘Man, we got to put legs to something, we can’t keep talking, let’s do something. Let’s actually get our families together and send a message that we are together and that what bonds us is the Holy Spirit,’” Magan said to the dozens of people gathered.

The roughly dozen faith leaders that spoke during the June event prayed over the need for racial equality and justice, emphasizing the role faith plays in bringing about that change. They all shared a similar message as well: the need for people to come together and break down barriers.