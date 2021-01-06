In times of hardships, Blessings Pantry offers needed items

Boxes designed to help address food insecurities during the COVID-19 pandemic are popping up in Nelson County.
These boxes, part of a new initiative called Blessings Pantry, are filled with food products and other items and are open to any person in need, with no questions asked.
Sharon Ponton, of Lovingston, said she was inspired to bring the food pantries to Nelson County after seeing friends’ photos on social media showcasing similar pantries in Lynchburg and seeing the need in her area.
“There’s just so much sadness and people are so overwhelmed today with everything that’s going on with the pandemic and people being so sick ... there’s just so many people hurting right now that I wanted to help in some way,” Ponton said.
Ponton said she hopes residents can take advantage of the boxes to fill the void left between the monthly food distributions that take place in the county.
Currently a pantry is in Lovingston next to Vito’s restaurant off U.S. 29 and in Massies Mill at Grace Episcopal Church. Ponton said there are talks of setting up another at the Rockfish Valley Community Center. She’s also given consideration to boxes in Shipman, Arrington and Gladstone.
Expanding into other areas of the county is going to require the communities help with individuals needed to perform daily checks on supplies, among other tasks, Ponton said.
“It really will take a community effort to expand in to other areas. People need to be willing to help do that because I can’t do it every day,” Ponton said.
But so far, Ponton said there has been a lot of support from the community through food and monetary donations, feedback on the initiative’s Facebook page or taking the initiative to set up pantries in other areas of the county.
“I think its just so awesome and it’s typical of Nelson County, I think,” Ponton said. “The community has really stepped up and this is, I think, an effort that will prove to be beneficial to folks who are in a situation that was not caused by them and hopefully we can help get people through [this].”
Acceptable items include canned goods and other non-perishable items. The boxes are also stocked with hygiene and cleaning products and masks. Items like canned meats and fish have been in high demand in the first days of the box going up, Ponton said.
For Ponton, who has been a community organizer in the past, the Blessings Pantry initiative has had a learning curve to it and subsequent boxes will use the lessons learned from the first pantry.