In times of hardships, Blessings Pantry offers needed items

Boxes designed to help address food insecurities during the COVID-19 pandemic are popping up in Nelson County.

These boxes, part of a new initiative called Blessings Pantry, are filled with food products and other items and are open to any person in need, with no questions asked.

Sharon Ponton, of Lovingston, said she was inspired to bring the food pantries to Nelson County after seeing friends’ photos on social media showcasing similar pantries in Lynchburg and seeing the need in her area.

“There’s just so much sadness and people are so overwhelmed today with everything that’s going on with the pandemic and people being so sick ... there’s just so many people hurting right now that I wanted to help in some way,” Ponton said.

Ponton said she hopes residents can take advantage of the boxes to fill the void left between the monthly food distributions that take place in the county.

Currently a pantry is in Lovingston next to Vito’s restaurant off U.S. 29 and in Massies Mill at Grace Episcopal Church. Ponton said there are talks of setting up another at the Rockfish Valley Community Center. She’s also given consideration to boxes in Shipman, Arrington and Gladstone.