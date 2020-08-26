In wake of atypical school year, NCPS continues weekly meal distribution

As a new school year kicked off Monday in a 100% online format, Nelson County Public Schools is continuing its weekly meal distribution program starting Aug. 26.
Students division-wide are eligible to receive free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) regardless of income.
“We are very excited that we are going to be able to provide breakfast and lunch meals at no charge this school year for all students enrolled in NCPS,” Christina Connell, supervisor of nutrition for Nelson County Public Schools, said.
The weekly drive-thru meal distribution will function similarly to the distribution the division operated following schools’ closures in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connell said. Students will receive several meals at a time consisting of a more robust selection from what previously was available in the spring.
“It’s a bigger variety for our students and robust is a good way to put it. We’ve really tried to step up our game … we really got caught off guard [in March] and we were not prepared,” Connell said.
Nelson County Public Schools will provide curbside service at Rockfish River and Tye River elementary schools as well as at the Nelson County middle and high schools on Wednesdays. The division will hold sessions from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
According to the flyer for the meal distribution program, new this year are bus or van meal deliveries on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. to several sites, including the Lovingston Firehouse, Schuyler Community Center, Wingina Firehouse, Massie’s Mill Ruritan Club, Nellysford Shopping Center, Corner Market, Gladstone Fire Department and New Mount Church.
NCPS county vehicles also will serve community areas in the cul-de-sac of Paloma Farm Road and Montreal Village from 2 to 3 p.m.
Connell said because the meals are free to all students, NCPS wants “as much participation as we can possibly get. … We want to get as many students fed as possible.”
The summer feeding program was available to any child ages 2 to 18, but this year only students currently enrolled in Nelson County Public Schools are eligible for free meals based on the requirements of the program.
During a recent Nelson County School Board meeting, Superintendent Martha Eagle told board members the meals program through CEP is not the result of being in a pandemic. She said regardless of if students were returning for in-person or remote learning, all currently enrolled students in the division would have access to free meals.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin told board members the division will be reimbursed based on the number of students that take advantage of the program. She estimated about 790 students would need to participate in order for NCPS to break even.
Now operating under the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, Connell said there are more stringent nutritional criteria the division must meet like any regular school year, but with the added challenge of doing it in the drive-thru format. Menus are available on the Nelson County Public Schools website.
Connell said the division qualified for the program based on the number of students across the the county’s four public schools that are part of the free and reduced lunch program.
In the 13 weeks of meal distribution following the emergency school closure for the remainder of the spring semester, Connell said the division served a combined total of more than 50,000 breakfasts and lunches to children of Nelson County.
Connell said the experience of the weekly meal distribution in the spring was invaluable to preparing for this year, but there still will be a learning curve as the division sees what participation will be like.
“We’ve got a much better grasp on it now than we did in March, it’s not without its stress but we have a much better handle on it,” Connell said.
