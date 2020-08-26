In wake of atypical school year, NCPS continues weekly meal distribution

As a new school year kicked off Monday in a 100% online format, Nelson County Public Schools is continuing its weekly meal distribution program starting Aug. 26.

Students division-wide are eligible to receive free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) regardless of income.

“We are very excited that we are going to be able to provide breakfast and lunch meals at no charge this school year for all students enrolled in NCPS,” Christina Connell, supervisor of nutrition for Nelson County Public Schools, said.

The weekly drive-thru meal distribution will function similarly to the distribution the division operated following schools’ closures in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connell said. Students will receive several meals at a time consisting of a more robust selection from what previously was available in the spring.

“It’s a bigger variety for our students and robust is a good way to put it. We’ve really tried to step up our game … we really got caught off guard [in March] and we were not prepared,” Connell said.

Nelson County Public Schools will provide curbside service at Rockfish River and Tye River elementary schools as well as at the Nelson County middle and high schools on Wednesdays. The division will hold sessions from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

According to the flyer for the meal distribution program, new this year are bus or van meal deliveries on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. to several sites, including the Lovingston Firehouse, Schuyler Community Center, Wingina Firehouse, Massie’s Mill Ruritan Club, Nellysford Shopping Center, Corner Market, Gladstone Fire Department and New Mount Church.