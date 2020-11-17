Initiative at PVCC offers free tuition for Virginians whose employment has been affected by COVID-19

Piedmont Virginia Community College is taking part in a new initiative providing free tuition to those whose employment has been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginians who are unemployed or underemployed because of the coronavirus and who enroll in an eligible program may have the costs of their tuition and fees fully covered. The program is only available for the spring 2021 semester,
The Re-Employing Virginians initiative is a result of Gov. Ralph Northam allocating $30 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars in an effort to help residents of the commonwealth that have lost work because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by allowing affected individuals to pursue training in high-demand fields, a news release from the governor’s office states.
“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Northam said in the release. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy.”
Eligible programs listed on the PVCC website include health care, advanced manufacturing and industrial electronics, information systems technology, criminal justice; early childhood education, solar technician, HVAC technician, heavy equipment operator, welding, and small engine repair.
In order to qualify for the free tuition, applicants be must a Virginia citizen; have been unemployed because of COVID-19 or have received unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1; or are out of work because a business closed or staff was reduced as a result of the virus and are currently working at a part-time job with a wage of less than $15.
To take advantage of the program, students must be registered for courses by Dec. 14. For more information, visit https://www.pvcc.edu/free21.
