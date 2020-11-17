Initiative at PVCC offers free tuition for Virginians whose employment has been affected by COVID-19

Piedmont Virginia Community College is taking part in a new initiative providing free tuition to those whose employment has been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginians who are unemployed or underemployed because of the coronavirus and who enroll in an eligible program may have the costs of their tuition and fees fully covered. The program is only available for the spring 2021 semester,

The Re-Employing Virginians initiative is a result of Gov. Ralph Northam allocating $30 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars in an effort to help residents of the commonwealth that have lost work because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by allowing affected individuals to pursue training in high-demand fields, a news release from the governor’s office states.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Northam said in the release. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy.”