Installation begins for lights at high school baseball, softball fields

Nelson County Public Schools announced an update to the Nelson County High School baseball and softball field lighting project on June 8.

NCPS’s Facebook post included photos of supplies arriving on semitrucks and stakes marking the future placements of the field lighting behind dugouts. According to NCPS, installation was slated to begin by the end of the week.

“By next spring, our softball and baseball players will be able to play their games under the lights” NCPS announced.

“The ballfield lights have been talked about since before I was employed in 1993. I expect that they were put on the books in 1989 when the High School Athletic Complex was renovated,” Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin said in an email June 13.

Irvin said funds are available for the project from the schools’ regular operation budget due to unfilled positions throughout the year.

February schools’ budget documents estimate the project to cost $336,139.

