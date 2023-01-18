JAUNT services coming at higher cost to county in 2024, could be expanded

JAUNT, Inc., a regional transportation system, is looking to expand its public transit services in Nelson County to meet a growing demand, on top of an anticipated 50% increase in the cost to the county for its services.

CEO Ted Rieck reminded the Nelson County Board of Supervisors at its January meeting of services the corporation currently provides in the county. The Nelson Circulator operates within the southern two-thirds of the county for two days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing door-to-door transportation to residents within that area.

The Link intercounty service picks up passengers from nearly all over the county and takes them to the Charlottesville area Monday and Friday, with morning and afternoon pickup times. JAUNT’s third service line, the Lovingston Connect commuter service, transports passengers from Lovingston into Charlottesville Monday through Friday, also with morning and afternoon pickup times.

The current cost to the county, after state and federal funding, for those three services is $67,176 annually. But Rieck explained factors have inflated that cost: JAUNT has seen a reduction in the COVID relief funds it received in previous years but an increase in the demand for its services, and labor shortages have prompted the corporation to increase its bus operators’ base wages by 20%. Those factors have raised the cost for the current level of JAUNT services in the county to $103,823 for fiscal year 2024.

Rieck reported an increase in demand-response or door-pickup ridership from approximately 150 rides in July of 2021 to about 230 rides in July of 2022, and he said he expects that upward trend to continue. The increased demand, in conjunction with the results of JAUNT’s six-year transit development plan, have led to JAUNT’s request to expand its services.

Rieck presented a map of JAUNT’s six-county service area with much of Nelson’s geography indicated as having a low to moderate percentage of people who are a “transit dependent population,” relative to the overall study area average — in other words, much of the county demonstrates a low to moderate need for transportation relative to the entire area JAUNT serves and studied for its transit development plan. That evaluation was based on the population of older adults, those living below the poverty line and those without a vehicle at their home.

“...[A]gain Nelson is a leader among our service areas in terms of needing services,” Rieck said. The main service expansion JAUNT is recommending is to make the two-day a week intra-county Nelson Circulator a five-day a week service and to expand its service area from about two-thirds of the county to the entire county, to include the Tyro, Wintergreen and Greenfield areas.

“So we would allow people that do work within the county to hold jobs and to access other services throughout the county that they’re not able to do right now,” he said.

Two Nelson County JAUNT board members, and representatives from nonprofits Here to Stay Wintergreen and the Nelson County Wellness Alliance, spoke during public comments in support of the service expansion.

JAUNT Board Member Dian McNaught shared stories of personally transporting community members lacking transportation to their jobs within the county, and Here to Stay Wintergreen Volunteers shared similar experiences of driving community members to medical appointments.

The cost to expand the Nelson Circulator’s service is $98,712 — if it were added to JAUNT’s increased funding request, the total Nelson JAUNT funding in 2024 would be $202,535. Rieck noted Jaunt has only formally made the $103,823 funding request to the county, but included the service expansion as an optional add-on.

“...again that’s a tremendous increase, but we think there’s a tremendous need as well that this would represent,” he said.