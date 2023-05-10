Nelson County’s own Jimmy Fortune will headline a concert on opening day of the upcoming “Rhythms of Yesterday and Today” exhibit at the Oakland Museum, the county Historical Society recently announced.

The country singer and former member of the Statler Brothers is set to perform 7:30 p.m. July 8 at the Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington and will be joined by his cousins Tommy and DD Fortune for the performance, along with a host of local musicians he played with early in his career: Benny David, Eddie Witt, Ral Satterwhite, David Matthews, Alan Hoffman, Billy Paul Mays, Keith Bradley and others.

The Nelson County Historical Society was recently awarded a $7,500 grant from the Bama Works Fund, a charity established by the Charlottesville-based Dave Matthews Band, to create an exhibit celebrating Nelson’s musical heritage.

“Rhythms of Yesterday and Today” at the Oakland Museum opens July 8 at 1 p.m. and will feature Fortune; the late Curtis Matthews, a banjo player who mentored Fortune and other musicians; songwriter, fiddle and banjo player Ral Satterwhite; and gospel group the Toms Sisters.

The exhibit will feature other Nelson musicians including Dodd, Davis, David Witt, Kenneth and Charles Taylor, John White, and choral director Othello Wilson among other county music teachers.

The concert is limited to 200 tickets, which can only be purchased online at eventbrite.com by searching “A Tribute to Jimmy Fortune.”