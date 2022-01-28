Judge denies bond for Afton man with ties to meth ring

An Afton man facing a felony count of racketeering was denied bond Tuesday in Nelson Circuit Court.

John David Bozga, 56, requested a conditional release while awaiting trial on the charge.

Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford said in December 2020 his office began to piece together evidence identifying an organized distribution of methamphetamine throughout Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

After a 10-month investigation, multiple individuals involved in the alleged distribution were indicted on drug-related charges. Bozga was arrested February 2021 in possession of 7 grams of meth.

Bozga told Judge Michael Doucette he had been living on his mother’s property in Afton and receiving disability benefits for a mental health-related diagnosis.

Rutherford responded that it was the commonwealth's impression that they could not find Bozga during this time. He said Bozga has a history of failing to appear in court, which Doucette referenced in denying bond.

Doucette cited Bozga’s felony convictions in 1988 and drug and distribution charges beginning in 1998. Doucette said Bozga has been charged with felony child abuse and neglect, assault and battery, possession with intent to distribute, domestic assault, grand larceny in 2014, possession of robbery tools and five probation violations in 2019.

A trial date has not yet been set, according to online court records.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.