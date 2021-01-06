Life goes on as pandemic tightened its grip on rural Nelson County

While fire and rescue agencies and law enforcement have had to implement changes, Gibson said the EMS side has been most heavily affected. The pandemic has also strained resources and manpower across the board, especially in the event when public safety personnel are forced to isolate or have to take time off.

Sheets shared Gibson’s concern over ongoing challenges with maintaining staffing as several employees at one time may have to take time off because of the virus.

“Unfortunately it just means everybody else has got to work harder,” Sheets said.

Sheets also commended the county for allocating resources to public safety departments.

“I’ve been really proud with how our people have acted,” Gibson said. “Through the little tweaks and staffing changes and through the extra considerations we’ve had to take public safety has still been there and able to meet peoples needs as much as we’ve been requested.”

Virtual learning’s learning curveNelson County Public Schools and other school divisions in the commonwealth shut their doors in March for the remainder of the semester as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. Those doors have remained shut as the division began its fall semester in an entirely virtual learning format.