List of Blue Ridge Christmas Parade winners

Lovingston Christmas Parade 3

Parade-goers watch brightly lit semi trucks travel down Front Street during the Lovingston Christmas Parade on Saturday. 

 Emma_Martin

The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department announced on its Facebook page the following winners for the Blue Ridge Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 in Lovingston. 

Best Blue Ridge Marching/Music Ensemble: Nelson County Marching Governors.

Best Blue Ridge Throwback Float: Piney River Fire Department.

Best Blue Ridge Christmas Float: Nelson County Public Transportation.

Best Blue Ridge First Responder Float/Vehicle/Truck: Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department.

Best Blue Ridge Dancing/Walking Group: Amherst Dance Academy.

Honorable Mentions: 7 Jeepers of Central Virginia and Shipman Baptist Church.

