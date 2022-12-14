List of Blue Ridge Christmas Parade winners

The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department announced on its Facebook page the following winners for the Blue Ridge Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 in Lovingston.
Best Blue Ridge Marching/Music Ensemble: Nelson County Marching Governors.
Best Blue Ridge Throwback Float: Piney River Fire Department.
Best Blue Ridge Christmas Float: Nelson County Public Transportation.
Best Blue Ridge First Responder Float/Vehicle/Truck: Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department.
Best Blue Ridge Dancing/Walking Group: Amherst Dance Academy.
Honorable Mentions: 7 Jeepers of Central Virginia and Shipman Baptist Church.