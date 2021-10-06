Local health centers get American Rescue Plan money as part of COVID-19 response

Two local health centers, Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. headquartered in Nelson County, and Lynchburg-based Johnson Health Center, will receive federal money that combined exceeds $1 million as part of the American Rescue Plan.
The Blue Ridge Medical Center, which is based in Arrington and also has a facility in Amherst, will receive $594,380 while Johnson Health Center will get $776,265, according to a joint announcement from U.S. Sens Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va.
The $28.5 million distributed to just more than two dozen health centers across the state allows them to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a joint statement from Warner and Kaine said. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”
In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12.7 million from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.
The funding from the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March and both senators voted in favor of, according to the release will help modernize, renovate, and expand health centers that have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.