Watch Now: Local high school seniors reflect on final year dominated by virtual learning

“You don’t know how much you miss school until you’re not in it,” Shannon said.

Despite the time it took to get to this point, the seniors said they were appreciative to be back in the classroom, if only for a couple months, to see friends or teachers and to be able to participate in some extra curriculars mostly in the second semester.

While their grades did not necessarily suffer, both Shannon and Cheape said they appreciated the hybrid format and some in-person class time over the alternative of 100% virtual learning.

Cheape is the drum major with the school’s marching band, she plays on the tennis team and is part of the drama program. She added her favorite parts of coming back to school were performing in the virtual one-act play competition.

“It was really hard hoping to have something to do and then it just gets taken away like everything else was,” Cheape said. “As much as I complain, school was really my life because I spent so much time there. In a way, it was like losing a big part of my life all of a sudden.”