Watch Now: Local high school seniors reflect on final year dominated by virtual learning

For the seniors of Nelson County High School, the 2020-2021 school year has been one to remember, but not for the typical milestones people often associate with the final entry in students’ secondary education.
Many seniors and other Nelson County Public Schools students have been away from the brick-and-mortar buildings for roughly a year following a mandatory closure from Gov. Ralph Northam in March 2020 to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic at the time.
Although students returned to the classroom in March, some seniors say it hasn’t felt like their final year.
“It just doesn’t feel like I’m a senior this year,” senior Anna Cheape said. “My graduation is in three weeks and I don’t feel like I’m graduating. It just feels like the end of the school year.”
Cheape, the daughter of Nelson County School Board Chair George Cheape, said she never anticipated being away from school for so long.
When the initial school closure first occurred in March 2020, senior Tucker Shannon said he was excited to have the initial two weeks off. The drama program, which Shannon also is a part of, had just finished its spring musical.
But Shannon said the reality of the situation started to set in when Northam ordered schools remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“You don’t know how much you miss school until you’re not in it,” Shannon said.
Despite the time it took to get to this point, the seniors said they were appreciative to be back in the classroom, if only for a couple months, to see friends or teachers and to be able to participate in some extra curriculars mostly in the second semester.
While their grades did not necessarily suffer, both Shannon and Cheape said they appreciated the hybrid format and some in-person class time over the alternative of 100% virtual learning.
Cheape is the drum major with the school’s marching band, she plays on the tennis team and is part of the drama program. She added her favorite parts of coming back to school were performing in the virtual one-act play competition.
“It was really hard hoping to have something to do and then it just gets taken away like everything else was,” Cheape said. “As much as I complain, school was really my life because I spent so much time there. In a way, it was like losing a big part of my life all of a sudden.”
In July, the Nelson County School Board voted after three hours deliberating to implement a three-phased return to the classroom beginning with an entirely virtual format followed by a hybrid model and eventually a transition to a more traditional classroom environment.
The board repeatedly delayed attempts to transition to hybrid learning, noting concern over health metrics in the county at the time. That transition was furthered delayed by a post-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday surge in cases.
In February, the board voted in favor of bringing students into the hybrid format throughout the month of March, beginning with grades pre-K through three, followed by grades four through eight and nine through 12 with a two-week buffer between each cluster.
Shannon said it was frustrating to have that goal pushed back, but added it was the right decision given rising COVID-19 cases.
“My hopes were up every time. I had it in my head that we would be back in hybrid by October and it just kept moving down,” Shannon said. “Ever since early last summer we thought we might go back and it kept getting pushed back and pushed back and you start to realize it might not happen at all.”
During the fall, Cheape was among a group of students and teachers that had voiced their support for returning to the classroom amid more students struggling academically with an increase in failing grades across primary and secondary schools.
“I don’t know, [our voice] didn’t really get heard until March,” Cheape said. “It didn’t really seem like we were heard as much as we wanted to be.”
Cheape also said she was frustrated wondering why other larger school divisions had made transitions to the classroom while Nelson County couldn’t.
“I couldn’t understand why we couldn’t do hybrid from the beginning,” Cheape said. “I sometimes felt like the school system wasn’t doing as much as they could to get our senior year back.”
There is a silver lining to the extended period of virtual learning, however. According to the two Nelson County High School seniors, at-home learning allowed them to better prepare for the next step in their lives.
“It was a new environment,” Shannon said. “When you’re online at home you’re really set free and you really have to learn how to manage your time.”
He added virtual learning also gave him flexibility to manage his schedule was more flexible and he could take more time with assignments to make sure the work was done properly.
Amherst County Public Schools resumed in-person learning in September after a six-month period of mostly empty school buildings. The Amherst Remote Academy was set up to accommodate the hybrid system of the traditional class setting with social distancing and at-home learning, which drew just more than a third of the student body, according to school officials.
Senior Regan Bui said she liked Amherst County school administrators constantly communicating with students and staff about COVID-19 trends and updates.
“I loved how they followed the guidelines and tried to keep us safe as possible,” Bui said. “It was a really nice experience.”
Amherst County High School seniors missed out on much social interaction and some senior traditions this year, Bui said, but students were able to make the most of it. “Our student council did a really good job to find alternatives to help the seniors and make their year a little better,” said Bui, who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University and major in biochemistry.
ACHS senior Colson Davis said going into the unprecedented school year he was unsure what the experience would be like.
“Once I got there, I’m a very optimistic person. I like to look at the positives in life,” Davis said. “The fact that we were even able to be there despite all the challenges it was to adjust to the online learning, I was just happy to see my friends again, my teachers, my administration.”
The hybrid system called for two days of in-person instruction and two days of at-home learning with Fridays off. Davis, who will attend James Madison University to major in political science, is involved in theater and tennis. He said despite the limitations ACHS managed to make those programs work.
Working from home taught him time management responsibility and how to treat the tasks like a real-world job, he said.
“It made the days I was there a lot more beneficial,” Davis said. “I made sure each day I walked into that building I had a smile on my face and I made sure I was making my last year in high school count, which I really think I did this year.”
Cheape, who is going to Emory and Henry College to study education, said she felt this past year served as a stepping stone for the next chapter in her life.
With plans to go to Appalachian State University and enroll in the the school’s nursing program, Shannon said he also felt he was ready to move on.
“I think it has made me more ready to move on just because it has been so hard,” Shannon said. “I was worried about being sad to leave Nelson County, which I still am, but I’m more ready to move on and start something new.”
Reporter Justin Faulconer contributed.