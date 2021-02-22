Lovingston family displaced after house fire

A Lovingston family of five, including a volunteer firefighter with the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, has been displaced following a Saturday evening fire that reduced a three-story home to a complete loss, authorities said.

At about 5:55 p.m. Feb. 20 firefighters from Lovingston, Piney River and Faber fire departments responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Ponton Lane. According to a news release crews found heavy smoke coming from the Lovingston home upon arrival.

Crews attacked the fire, but because of the home's construction, authorities were unable to extinguish the flames quickly as they spread from the basement through the walls to the attic.

The release states all fire and medical personnel cleared the scene nearly 12 hours later.

All occupants -- two adults and three children -- when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. Assistance was requested from all Nelson County fire departments for additional manpower and tankers, the release states.