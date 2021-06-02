Lovingston recognized as 2021 Main Street America program affiliate

Lovingston was recognized as a 2021 Main Street America affiliate for ongoing efforts to bring improvements to the area.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce a list of nationally recognized affiliate programs, recognizing commitments to creating “meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts” using a framework of preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, a news release states.

According to the release, Lovingston is one of nearly 340 programs to be recognized this year.

“During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns, and lift up their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, in the release.

The release says Lovingston’s performance is evaluated annually by the Nelson County Economic Development and Tourism office, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs committed to area improvements.