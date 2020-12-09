Lovingston revitalization moves forward as officials complete initial assessment of area

In light of the existing conditions of Front Street, the report recommends several improvements to the streetscape of the area.

Among those are the installation of crosswalks across all four approaches of the intersection of Front and Main streets and expanding recent efforts to replace portions of the sidewalk that are in poor condition as well as consideration toward removing some sidewalk obstructions which limit clearance.

In addition to maintaining existing sidewalks, it is recommended new sidewalk be installed in the section where it is missing, but this most likely will come at the cost of removing some on-street parking, the report says.

It also recommends improvements for the number of driveways that currently fail to meet Virginia Department of Transportation specifications or ADA standards.

With the initial assessment complete, Kelley said in an email county staff now is working on possible grant applications with the help of the planning district commission to move the project forward.

“I want to take this from a step-by-step approach,” East District representative on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors Jesse Rutherford said. “We’re going to focus on the little things that are affordable and that we can seek grants for.”