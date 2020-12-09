Lovingston revitalization moves forward as officials complete initial assessment of area

Officials continue working toward their goal of bringing new life to the heart of Nelson County having recently completed an initial assessment for revitalization of the Lovingston area.
A preliminary engineering report performed by Charlottesville-based Engineering & Planning Resources that studied the portion of Front Street that stretches about 900 feet between Theater Drive and Main Street states while upgrades to the stretch of roadway were made as recently as within the last year there still are several aspects in need of improvement.
According to the report, a copy of which was provided to the Nelson County Times, the area suffers from deteriorating or altogether missing portions of sidewalks, deteriorating stormwater facilities, substandard driveways and is non-compliant with American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Nelson County is working in tandem with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to complete the revitalization effort and the preliminary engineering report was funded by a planning grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
As of September, cost estimates for the project, which encompasses demolition, construction and landscaping fees, were totaled at nearly $1.29 million.
In addition to streetscape improvements being a part of the overall economic restructuring plan, Maureen Kelley, the county’s director of tourism and economic development, said the project is important to economic development in the area because it “improves the quality of life and property values of the village.”
In light of the existing conditions of Front Street, the report recommends several improvements to the streetscape of the area.
Among those are the installation of crosswalks across all four approaches of the intersection of Front and Main streets and expanding recent efforts to replace portions of the sidewalk that are in poor condition as well as consideration toward removing some sidewalk obstructions which limit clearance.
In addition to maintaining existing sidewalks, it is recommended new sidewalk be installed in the section where it is missing, but this most likely will come at the cost of removing some on-street parking, the report says.
It also recommends improvements for the number of driveways that currently fail to meet Virginia Department of Transportation specifications or ADA standards.
With the initial assessment complete, Kelley said in an email county staff now is working on possible grant applications with the help of the planning district commission to move the project forward.
“I want to take this from a step-by-step approach,” East District representative on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors Jesse Rutherford said. “We’re going to focus on the little things that are affordable and that we can seek grants for.”
While the renderings paint a picture for an updated Front Street complete with new crosswalks, renovated sidewalks and additional foliage, Rutherford said at this point “nothing is set in stone.” He added he is hoping to garner more community input before plans are finalized.
Rutherford said the streetscape project is a step toward a goal of having more economic development in the Lovingston area as well as “creating some sense of town,” and “a reason that makes people excited to come to Lovingston.”
“At the end of the day the overall goal is the economic development of Lovingston,” Rutherford said. “My hope is that some businesses will find some inspiration then to move into Lovington.”
There is no firm completion date for the Lovingston revitalization effort, Rutherford said, noting it could be some years before it is finished.
