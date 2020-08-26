Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department temporarily closes downstairs operations area amid virus concerns

Amid continued increases COVID- 19 cases, the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department announced it is closing its downstairs operations area to the public until further notice.

According to a post made to the department’s Facebook page Aug. 23, out of an abundance of caution the operations area only will be open to its members. The post notes the decision to close the space came after reviewing the continued increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Nelson County and surrounding counties, as well as the health and safety of the department’s members, families and community.

“We will continue to provide the best possible service that we can to our community, while taking extra precautions to ensure that our members do not become ill and our equipment is not taken out of service for an extended period of time for disinfecting,” the post reads.

As of Aug. 25, Nelson County reported cases, hospitalizations and zero deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Nelson is the only locality within the Thomas Jefferson Health District to still report no deaths from the virus.

The precautions taken by the department are in line with guidance provided by Virginia Occupational Safety and Health and the Department of Labor and Industry for First Responders, according to the Facebook post. The department will continue to operate under this guidance until it has been rescinded.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.