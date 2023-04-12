With the four letters in LOVE, Nelson artists have created a sculpture that reflects the county’s natural beauty in a permanent installation along Front Street in Lovingston.

HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective President Carla Quenneville headed the project, and sat down March 30 to talk about the sign and other Lovingston happenings.

Quenneville said local artist Beth Mehring painted four natural scenes specific to Nelson to correspond with each of the four letters: L for “landscape” is a sunset over mountains; O for an apple orchard; V for a grape vineyard; and E for evening is a family silhouetted against a night sky.

The four paintings were done with exterior paints topped with an exterior varnish, and their support poles are set in concrete, so the sign isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It was Quenneville’s husband Paul’s idea to attach the wooden letters in front of each painting. The sign faces north in the yard next to the HeART of Nelson shop, and Quenneville said it gets sun all day, which creates shadows of the letters at different angles. She’s already seen people taking pictures with the new addition to Front Street.

Quenneville and Mehring are among about 15 local artists who sell their work at the shop, a number that’s growing. There were two new artists with displays as of March 30, and a third was visiting the shop to see about joining.

The HeART of Nelson is looking to expand in other ways too. Quenneville said she’d been accepted as one participant in the Location Lovingston entrepreneurship education competition program.

Location Lovingston is a partnership between Nelson County and the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. Open to entrepreneurs looking to expand their Lovingston businesses or start new businesses in the village, the program will award a combined $40,000 in investment grants to four top finalists, after all participants attend eight business development courses through the center.

Nelson County Director of Tourism and Economic Development Maureen Kelley wrote in an email the program began April 4 with 23 applicants who will attend six weeks of classes. Finalists will participate in a pitch competition on June 6.

Even if the HeART of Nelson doesn’t win the grant funding to expand, Quenneville is excited to meet other entrepreneurs and that the program means four new businesses for Lovingston, or four businesses expanding.

The LOVE sign has been an entirely community-driven project. At the March Lovingston Village Association meeting, Quenneville asked for volunteers to help dig holes for the posts and set them in concrete. She said two community members at the meeting immediately stepped up to help, and others have reimbursed her for the materials she and her husband bought. Saunders Brothers Nursery has offered to provide landscaping to cover the base of the poles.

“I love this county,” Quenneville said.