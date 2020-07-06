Low cases put Nelson County at an advantage entering Phase Three, health official says

In spite of cases increasing in Virginia, the onset of Phase 3 and free testing being made readily available, Nelson County continues to report relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases compared to surrounding localities.
Ryan McKay, senior policy analyst with the Thomas Jefferson Health District, said the low numbers reported in the county so far put Nelson in a better position as restrictions continue to ease through Phase 3 and beyond.
“I think it is helpful. It’s a lot better to go into Phase Three when the numbers are low in the community to begin with,” McKay said. “That’s not to say that wont change ... but I think the starting point for where Nelson is right now is a good thing.
Nelson County reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 20 and three months later only has amassed 21 as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There also are zero reported hospitalizations and fatalities in the county.
McKay attributed the low number of COVID-19 cases to low population size and density throughout the county as well as its rural nature.
“Localities that have larger populations or a large city within that county, those condensed areas that are more densely populated are going to have more cases,” McKay said.
County Administrator Steve Carter said Nelson County has been fortunate to experience the low numbers it has seen so far, but both he and McKay warned the community should continue to be cautious as more restrictions loosen and tourism picks up.
“The Covid-19 Virus is not selective. Letting our guard down could lead to an outbreak in the County, which no one wants to happen,” Carter said in an email.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported significantly less cases in the county as other localities in the district’s coverage as well as across the state continue to see increasing numbers.
Over the holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases increased by 2,367 since June 2 bringing the total to 66,102. As of Monday, there were 1,853 coronavirus deaths in Virginia, an increase of 37 since June 2.
As of Tuesday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which covers Nelson, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene, Albemarle counties and the city of Charlottesville, reported 101 hospitalizations and 29 fatalities. Currently, Albemarle — which has the highest population of all localities in the health district — leads the health district with 472 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Charlottesville currently has the second highest number of cases at 239. Data from the Virginia Department of Health website show the city has had 17 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
McKay anticipated increased tourism and travel in Phase 3 could play a part in seeing more cases. Where people used to be very selective in where they went and who they gathered with, people are not taking the same precautions, which creates opportunity for additional risks.
With a local economy heavily reliant on tourism, Carter said the ability for those businesses to begin to recover from closures and heavy losses is a benefit to everyone, including the businesses themselves, employees and the county.
However, this recovery is dependent on the community continuing to be safe and recognizing the virus “is still a world-wide pandemic that has no borders, is very contagious, is deadly and there is no vaccine in place yet.” he said.
McKay also stressed the importance of remaining cautious, especially as the fall semester of school approaches. He said it is only logical that positive cases will emerge in school systems, but children in many cases experience only mild symptoms unless they have underlying health issues.
“We really want to stay in Phase 3; we don’t want to go backwards,” McKay said.
Free testing events held in the county by the Thomas Jefferson Health District have only confirmed a small number of cases. Generally, an increase in testing would yield an increase in cases, but that so far has not been the case in Nelson County. Despite this, McKay said the district plans to continue to push testing as identifying positive cases is a driving factor in spread and outbreaks.
“We’re excited to go down there and test 45, 50, 60 people and get only one or two cases. It really just confirms to us that we don’t have widespread transmission in Nelson,” McKay said.
