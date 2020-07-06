Low cases put Nelson County at an advantage entering Phase Three, health official says

In spite of cases increasing in Virginia, the onset of Phase 3 and free testing being made readily available, Nelson County continues to report relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases compared to surrounding localities.

Ryan McKay, senior policy analyst with the Thomas Jefferson Health District, said the low numbers reported in the county so far put Nelson in a better position as restrictions continue to ease through Phase 3 and beyond.

“I think it is helpful. It’s a lot better to go into Phase Three when the numbers are low in the community to begin with,” McKay said. “That’s not to say that wont change ... but I think the starting point for where Nelson is right now is a good thing.

Nelson County reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 20 and three months later only has amassed 21 as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There also are zero reported hospitalizations and fatalities in the county.

McKay attributed the low number of COVID-19 cases to low population size and density throughout the county as well as its rural nature.

“Localities that have larger populations or a large city within that county, those condensed areas that are more densely populated are going to have more cases,” McKay said.

County Administrator Steve Carter said Nelson County has been fortunate to experience the low numbers it has seen so far, but both he and McKay warned the community should continue to be cautious as more restrictions loosen and tourism picks up.