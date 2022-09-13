Lynn Coffey to visit Oakland Museum

Backroads author and journalist Lynn Coffey will visit the Oakland Museum Saturday, Sept. 17 to share her experiences documenting Blue Ridge Mountain life.

The Nelson County Historical Society will show ‘The Mountain People’ DVD about Coffey and her work, produced as part of a Virginia Humanities grant awarded to the society.

Coffey grew up in Southern Florida and moved to Love in 1980, fulfilling her dream to live a quiet life in a log cabin in the mountains. With her monthly newspaper Backroads, first published in 1981, Coffey captured the stories, craft and culture of her neighbors in Love and the surrounding communities for 25 years.

“My goal upon moving to Love was to know the names of all the people living in the cabins that dotted the back roads. Little did I realize how entwined our lives would become over the next 30 years and how much the mountain people would come to mean to me,” Coffey wrote in the introduction of her first book ‘Backroads; Plain Folk and Simple Livin’.’

Backroads, published in 2009, is a collection of the stories, photographs and recipes Coffey gathered for her newspaper. She has published five more books depicting mountain life, most recently Crazy Quilt; a Patchwork of Yesteryear in 2019.

Coffey’s books and copies of ‘The Mountain People’ will be available for purchase during the event, from 1 to 3 p.m. and open to the public.