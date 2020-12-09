Maintaining volunteer numbers in county stressed by pandemic, officials say

Despite being critical to Nelson County's fire and rescue infrastructure, Gibson said the shortage being seen in the county is symptomatic of nationwide trends in volunteerism. Gibson said it was important to have a "deep bench" of volunteers to draw from, especially on the EMS side.

"I would say some of our agencies are probably on that cusp where if we lose another driver our response times are going to go up because they have to pull from somewhere farther away," Gibson said. "We have relatively few times when they absolutely can not go at all."

From the beginning of the year through the end of September, Gibson said all agencies in the county reported responding to more than 97% of calls that went out and those numbers have stayed consistent.

"The danger is then is it 10, 15 volunteers running those calls or is it just four and are they going to get burnt out?" Gibson said.

He said in those instances where an agency could not respond, for example if the department was tied up on another call, other departments either in or along county lines would step in to help.