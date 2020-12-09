Maintaining volunteer numbers in county stressed by pandemic, officials say

In a county dominated by volunteer fire and rescue groups, some departments are struggling to fill volunteer positions, often times forcing other agencies to take the call -- often paid agencies.
Historically, working to maintain volunteer numbers in the county is not a new endeavor, but some fire and safety officials have found the coronavirus pandemic has become an additional stressor.
Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator Russel Gibson pointed to factors outside the COVID-19 pandemic as also contributing to low numbers. He noted a booming private sector, a rise in two-income households or simply people volunteering in capacities that do not translate to public safety as all being contributing factors.
The struggle to maintain volunteer numbers in the county is a trend years in the making. Having been in public safety for roughly 16 years, Gibson said a lot of public safety departments are "starving for volunteers."
Rescue Captain Joseph Johnson, with Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue service, said having well-staffed volunteer fire and EMS services was a benefit to both quality of life in the area as well as public safety.
"We’re not all around all the time and it's important to have multiple people so you can get calls covered. You also want to have highly trained people," Johnson said. "Also it's saving the county money and in the end it's saving the tax payers in the county."
Despite being critical to Nelson County's fire and rescue infrastructure, Gibson said the shortage being seen in the county is symptomatic of nationwide trends in volunteerism. Gibson said it was important to have a "deep bench" of volunteers to draw from, especially on the EMS side.
"I would say some of our agencies are probably on that cusp where if we lose another driver our response times are going to go up because they have to pull from somewhere farther away," Gibson said. "We have relatively few times when they absolutely can not go at all."
From the beginning of the year through the end of September, Gibson said all agencies in the county reported responding to more than 97% of calls that went out and those numbers have stayed consistent.
"The danger is then is it 10, 15 volunteers running those calls or is it just four and are they going to get burnt out?" Gibson said.
He said in those instances where an agency could not respond, for example if the department was tied up on another call, other departments either in or along county lines would step in to help.
"We’re agriculturally focused most of the time," Gibson said. "Because it can be seasonal and depends on those revenues, having all paid crews would be very, very expensive for a county our size to support that kind of infrastructure."
Chief of Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Curtis Sheets said this year the department has lost a number of active volunteers because they are either high risk themselves or have family that is considered to be in a high-risk category for the virus. The losses were higher at the onset of the pandemic.
"Most of our volunteer ambulance drivers are retirees. We have a fair amount of folks who were thinking they need to stay away," Sheets said, adding some volunteers have decided to come back since while others have chosen to remain away from volunteer duties.
The Wintergreen department has a mix of volunteer and paid staff. Nelson EMS, however, is all paid staff, Sheets said.
Johnson also confirmed the Gladstone department has lost some volunteers as a result of the virus, but he also noted volunteer numbers have "waned" in the last couple years for various reasons.
Johnson said there only are a core few individuals running a majority of EMS calls and the department has seen a drop in calls it is able to answer as a result of losing volunteers.
Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue has an "immense" first due area -- the area that a specific fire company or station is expected to arrive first when dispatched -- Johnson said, covering parts of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham and Nelson counties.
"Ideally you want a very short response time but if it's the third or fourth call that might not happen because the ambulance is coming from the opposite side of the county. And that’s not a Nelson problem that’s an everywhere problem," Sheets said.
Sheets noted there was an inherent difference in the work that is required of fire and EMS volunteers. He said the volunteer fire departments, while they could always use more volunteers, are usually "very strong" because the job is more approachable, although it can be more physically demanding.
At Wintergreen, however, demographics in the area often times are older or retired, which doesn't necessarily translate to the demands of being a firefighter.
"At Wintergreen we struggle a whole lot more with volunteers on the fire side because the demographics of our community don’t necessarily align with the work of a firefighter," Sheets said.
Recruitment efforts and donations for the Gladstone department also have stalled because of the pandemic, Johnson said.
"We have an extremely difficult time recruiting people here because of the area where Gladstone sits is impoverished for the most part," Johnson said. "I have an extremely difficult time recruiting people there's just nobody to recruit from."
According to Sheets, offering training within the county is one of the better ways to build up volunteer ranks in rural areas. He added Nelson County began offering one year ago a full EMT class within the county with priority going to anybody wanting to volunteer locally. Departments like Gladstone also offer to pay for training in some cases.
A lot of training is either reimbursed or paid for completely by the agency out of either state or county funds, Gibson said, and those certifications are transferable or often translate to paid jobs.
Gibson said it would be ideal to have volunteer positions filled at all times, but there were "definite benefits" to the volunteers the county does have.
"... [T]he people we do have are usually very dedicated. Many of them run with multiple agencies if they can. Some of them work for paid crews or have retired and then volunteer after hours because they are dedicated and they care about what they do," Gibson said.
