Man given 6 months, $15K restitution fee for auto thefts in Afton

A Charlottesville man charged with several car thefts from a used car dealership in Nelson County was sentenced March 29 in Nelson Circuit Court.

Trey Thomas Garrison, 21, was sentenced to seven years with all but 180 days suspended for three felony county of grand larceny and two breaking and entering and was ordered by the court to pay more than $15,000 in restitution to the business.

According to Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford, Garrison, who testified during the sentencing hearing, targeted W.E. Smith’s Auto Sales in Afton and stole three separate vehicles on as many visits from April to July 2020.

Rutherford said two vehicles were recovered but ultimately were total losses. The third vehicle still has not been found.

“It was a local business here in Nelson that was greatly impacted,” Rutherford said of Garrison. “It’s a travesty that he took this path.”

Garrison testified he didn’t target the Afton business for any particular reason but said he was driven to start stealing the cars because of the trauma of losing his unborn son. He also noted difficulties in his childhood and being under the influence of alcohol at the time.