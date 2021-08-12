Masks still optional in Nelson government buildings, officials closely monitoring COVID-19 data

Masks remain optional in Nelson County government buildings despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, but county officials are closely monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials.
County Administrator Steve Carter updated the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on the county’s most recent COVID-19 numbers during its Aug. 10 meeting, which noted roughly a dozen new cases of the coronavirus had been reported since July 8. As of the week of July 5, the face mask requirement for county facilities was revised to an honor system with fully vaccinated persons not required to wear masks while unvaccinated persons still are required to wear them, though no one is required to provide proof of vaccination status when entering the buildings.
Carter told supervisors the latest guidance from the CDC encourages mask-wearing in indoor public settings in areas of substantial or high transmissions, which includes Nelson County, regardless of vaccination status.
“It’s a color chart and we’re in the red category, which is high transmission,” Carter said during the Aug. 10 meeting.
Carter initially asked supervisors if the mask requirement in county facilities should be reinstated but no formal consensus was reached.
Ernie Reed, the board’s chair, said he is traveling to Spain to see family in a few weeks and doesn’t want to test positive.
“From a personal standpoint … I would think requiring a mask would be a good thing in county buildings,” Reed said. “Certainly we would need to monitor it in the event that [Nelson case numbers] would continue to rise.”
Carter said as of the Aug. 8 meeting he was not aware of any county staff currently having the virus and the majority of employees have been vaccinated.
“It’s an unfortunate time,” he said of the urge driven by the virus' delta variant.
As of Aug. 11, Nelson had 915 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, up from 892 cases on July 8. Additionally, 41 people have been hospitalized and 13 deaths have been reported in Nelson County, which is no change in the past month.
Carter told supervisors he doesn’t recommend mandating vaccinations for county employees, noting some choose not to get it, but if the conditions worsen a local mandate could be considered with those who refuse being subject to weekly testing.
“I don’t think we need to make any big change in the mask policy,” Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said. “I think it should be optional. I think people who want to be safe, hey, wear a mask. I think it’s completely reasonable. At some point we’re going to have to get back to some level of normalcy without a doubt. Of course I’m vaccinated. I think people should get vaccinated. That’s your option though.”