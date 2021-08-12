Masks still optional in Nelson government buildings, officials closely monitoring COVID-19 data

“From a personal standpoint … I would think requiring a mask would be a good thing in county buildings,” Reed said. “Certainly we would need to monitor it in the event that [Nelson case numbers] would continue to rise.”

Carter said as of the Aug. 8 meeting he was not aware of any county staff currently having the virus and the majority of employees have been vaccinated.

“It’s an unfortunate time,” he said of the urge driven by the virus' delta variant.

As of Aug. 11, Nelson had 915 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, up from 892 cases on July 8. Additionally, 41 people have been hospitalized and 13 deaths have been reported in Nelson County, which is no change in the past month.

Carter told supervisors he doesn’t recommend mandating vaccinations for county employees, noting some choose not to get it, but if the conditions worsen a local mandate could be considered with those who refuse being subject to weekly testing.

“I don’t think we need to make any big change in the mask policy,” Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said. “I think it should be optional. I think people who want to be safe, hey, wear a mask. I think it’s completely reasonable. At some point we’re going to have to get back to some level of normalcy without a doubt. Of course I’m vaccinated. I think people should get vaccinated. That’s your option though.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.