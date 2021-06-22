Massies Mill carnival returns with rides, games, fun for everyone

From the evenings of June 15 to 19, hundreds of attendees flocked to the Massies Mill Ruritan Club’s carnival, itching for something to do after a year that saw most every event cancelled, the carnival was no exception.
The Massies Mill Ruritan Club hosts the annual carnival on club grounds at 5439 Patrick Henry Highway to raise money for the organization and other groups.
Massies Mill Ruritan Club Treasurer David Hight said it was wonderful to have the carnival return this year offering “a little bit of everything” for both adults and children with its various rides, carnival games, prizes and tempting treats.
“The general consensus is people are starved for something to do,” Hight said of the pandemic, adding the good weather the past week also contributed to the number of people in attendance.
The annual carnival is the organization’s primary fundraiser that also benefits the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department through donations and various other community organizations. Hight said with the loss of the carnival and other fundraising events last year because of the pandemic, the club had to “go into hibernation mode ... to make it through the past year.”
“The donations have been fantastic so far. Normally, donations are in the $3,000 to $4,000 range in five nights and we’ve already met that,” Hight said in a phone call June 18 with two more nights of the carnival still left to go.
In addition to the fire department being able to collect donations, Hight said other groups that benefit are local Boyscouts troops, Future Farmers of America, the county 4-H clubs, and the Virginia nonprofit Hunters for the Hungry.
“There’s a wide variety of things we contribute to,” Hight said. “It’s all spit back into the community.”
Hight said one of the club’s biggest problems with putting on the large-scale event is the organizations aging membership. With a majority of members 65 or older, it is “becoming more and more taxing on us every year.” He said volunteers are becoming more and more essential.
Founded in 1951, the ruritan club helped the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department purchase its first fire truck three years later, Hight said. The carnival has been held in its current location for more than 50 years, he said.