Massies Mill carnival returns with rides, games, fun for everyone

From the evenings of June 15 to 19, hundreds of attendees flocked to the Massies Mill Ruritan Club’s carnival, itching for something to do after a year that saw most every event cancelled, the carnival was no exception.

The Massies Mill Ruritan Club hosts the annual carnival on club grounds at 5439 Patrick Henry Highway to raise money for the organization and other groups.

Massies Mill Ruritan Club Treasurer David Hight said it was wonderful to have the carnival return this year offering “a little bit of everything” for both adults and children with its various rides, carnival games, prizes and tempting treats.

“The general consensus is people are starved for something to do,” Hight said of the pandemic, adding the good weather the past week also contributed to the number of people in attendance.

The annual carnival is the organization’s primary fundraiser that also benefits the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department through donations and various other community organizations. Hight said with the loss of the carnival and other fundraising events last year because of the pandemic, the club had to “go into hibernation mode ... to make it through the past year.”