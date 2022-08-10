Millennium Group to open and dedicate renovated gym at Heritage Center

The Millennium Group will reopen and dedicate the Nelson Heritage Center gymnasium on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The former Nelson Memorial High School Gymnasium, now the Margaret C. Henderson Gymnasium, has been restored using more than $400,000 in donations, grant funding and money from Millennium Group fundraising, according to a news release.

The Millennium Group board of directors has replaced the old roof, installed new windows and doors, replaced and refinished the floors, installed a new HVAC system, relined the floors, and painted the walls — returning the original Nelson Memorial High School mustang mascot to the home side wall.

“The Board of Directors of the Millennium Group has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition, and our efforts have been inspired by the determination and will of one of our own, Mrs. Margaret C. Henderson. Ms. Henderson was determined years ago to reopen the gymnasium and provide a haven for the youth of Nelson County,” the release said.

The Millennium Group is now moving on to its next project at the center on U.S. 29 in Arrington, a complete renovation of the auditorium, library and main restrooms.

The reopening and dedication starts at 3 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.