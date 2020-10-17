Multiple agencies respond to Roseland structure fire, no injuries reported

Multiple fire and rescue agencies responded to a Thursday afternoon structure fire that officials described as being heavily damaged if not a total loss.

Crews were dispatched around 3:24 p.m. to 101 Shields Gap Road in Roseland. According to Piney River Volunteer Fire Department Chief Billy Hughes, the dwelling was not occupied at the time and there are no injuries reported.

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets said the damage to the structure was "significant" and the structure is likely a total loss. However, he noted some items in the structure may be recoverable based on where the fire was contained.

Hughes said it took roughly 45 minutes to get the flames under control, but he added it took several hours before the department left the scene.

"It was probably four, four and a half hours before we were able to walk away from it," Hughes said.

Responding agencies included Piney River, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, Faber Volunteer Fire Department, Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, Montebello Volunteer Fire Department, Nelson EMS and Roseland Rescue Squad.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.