Heather Cofflin is the new principal of Tye River Elementary School effective July 1, Nelson County Public Schools announced May 5.

“I am very excited to be coming to Nelson County Public Schools. I believe that my beliefs align well with the mission and vision of Nelson County Public Schools, and together we will strive to achieve excellence while growing kind, successful students,” Cofflin said in an NCPS release.

Cofflin holds an undergraduate degree in human services with a concentration in family and child development from Virginia Tech and master’s degrees in both special education and educational leadership and administration from the University of Lynchburg, according to the release.

Cofflin worked as a foster care social worker before beginning an 18- year career in education, working as a special education teacher and autism and behavior specialist before moving into school administration.

“Mrs. Cofflin has spent the past six years as an elementary assistant principal, where she focused on relationship building, effective communication, and continuous school improvement. She has been recognized for being a team player who is approachable, enthusiastic, visible, and who works collaboratively with teachers, staff, families and the school community to ensure the success of all students,” NCPS said in the release.

“We welcome Mrs. Cofflin to our Nelson Family. She brings with her a wealth of instructional knowledge, as well as a strong experience in Special Education and Social Services. But what makes Mrs. Cofflin stand out is her skill and focus on developing positive relationships with students, staff, and families,” NCPS Superintendent Amanda Hester said in the release.

Coffin enters the position vacated by Tonya Carter.

NCPS also announced May 5 the appointment of Rachel Reutinger as director of Special Education and Student Services effective July 1.

Reutinger holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in special education from James Madison University, and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia, according to NCPS.

She has taught special education and worked as an exceptional education coordinator, school improvement coach, reading resource teacher and IEP specialist. She has served as an elementary school assistant principal for four years and is currently a special education coordinator, the release said.

“I am excited to team with the administrators, teachers, and students of Nelson County Public Schools to support student achievement and success. Furthermore, I am excited to partner with families to give them a voice and to provide them support in guiding their child’s social, emotional, and academic development,” Reutinger said in the release.