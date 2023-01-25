NCPS names teacher of the year

Nelson Middle School business teacher Stephanie Mayo is the Nelson County Public Schools teacher of the year.

Division administration and school board members surprised Mayo in her classroom with flowers and balloons during the school day on Jan. 20. She was nominated by her coworkers.

Superintendent Amanda Hester shared a comment a fellow teacher submitted about Mayo:

“Mrs. Mayo is the type of teacher who does what is best for each student while holding high expectations. Her students know her as kind, involved, transparent and supportive. Students talk highly of her in my classroom and speak of her positively. Not only is Mrs. Mayo effective as a classroom teacher, she also serves as a coach for fall and winter sports. She takes pride in being a Mustang and instills this in her student athletes.”

“Mrs. Mayo also serves on leadership committees such as Lead Innovators where she is seen as a leader who inspires her colleagues to think outside of the box and connect with the community.”

Mayo has worked at NMS for seven years and teaches entrepreneurship, career investing and keyboarding classes to sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Mayo said she’s most proud of the relationships she’s built with her students.

“I cannot say enough about Mrs. Mayo,” said NMS Assistant Principal Jessica Shifflett.

Math teacher Beverly Mewborn is the NCHS teacher of the year, kindergarten teacher Melissa Falls is the Tye River Elementary School teacher of the year, and fourth grade teacher Tiffany Clarke is the Rockfish River Elementary School teacher of the year.