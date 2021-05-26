NCPS officials share details of fall instruction options

With the spring semester almost behind them, Nelson County Public Schools are giving a choice of two different instructional plans for students’ return in the fall: a fully in-person option or a fully virtual option markedly different from the one offered this past year.

Officials shared details of the different learning options during the Nelson County School Board’s May meeting.

According to Director of Elementary Education Kim Douglas, the in-person option for the 2021-22 school year will consist of full-day instruction five days per week and an synchronous offering through Virtual Virginia that would consist of instruction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This plan is similar to what some divisions around us are also participating in where virtual learning may be the match for some families,” Douglas said. “It is an extensive program, it is very rigorous,” Douglas said.

For families who choose the latter, virtual teachers won’t be affiliated with NCPS but students still will be enrolled in the county allowing them access to extra curriculars or alignment with different educational needs. Students must also be approved by the division to participate in virtual learning and those students are expected to be in good standing academically and regarding attendance.