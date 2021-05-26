NCPS officials share details of fall instruction options

With the spring semester almost behind them, Nelson County Public Schools are giving a choice of two different instructional plans for students’ return in the fall: a fully in-person option or a fully virtual option markedly different from the one offered this past year.
Officials shared details of the different learning options during the Nelson County School Board’s May meeting.
According to Director of Elementary Education Kim Douglas, the in-person option for the 2021-22 school year will consist of full-day instruction five days per week and an synchronous offering through Virtual Virginia that would consist of instruction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This plan is similar to what some divisions around us are also participating in where virtual learning may be the match for some families,” Douglas said. “It is an extensive program, it is very rigorous,” Douglas said.
For families who choose the latter, virtual teachers won’t be affiliated with NCPS but students still will be enrolled in the county allowing them access to extra curriculars or alignment with different educational needs. Students must also be approved by the division to participate in virtual learning and those students are expected to be in good standing academically and regarding attendance.
“I’m concerned people will hear the word ‘virtual’ and I don’t care how much material you put out, they’re going to automatically assume those teachers are here from Nelson and they are not,” North District board member Janet Turner-Giles said.
Students also are required to attend the live online instruction and parents have to ensure the student has reliable internet connection at home, Douglas said. A limited number of personal hotspot devices are available as needed.
“Virtual learning would not be an option for students if they failed multiple courses, turned work in past deadlines, had inadequate communication with their teachers this past year, if they had a lack of participation in scheduled synchronous instruction, if they had inconsistent or unreliable internet or if they didn’t demonstrate good attendance patterns this past year,” Douglas said.
In-person learning requires a year-long commitment and students are unable to switch after they have started the semester. Douglas said this is because the pacing for online content, while similar, is slightly off compared to virtual.
Virtual learning, however, only requires a semester-long commitment because the division must make sure students are in good standing, she said.
“It seemed so easy with what we did last time, and I use that word easy lightly, that we allowed individuals to switch back and forth but the reason that occurred was everything was happening here with Nelson County,” Turner-Giles said. “This Virtual Virginia is totally different, it is not a seamless one to one. Once they commit they commit, there is no backing out.”
Douglas said the division is responsible for paying tuition fees depending on the number of students enrolled in Virtual Virginia. Per semester, the cost is estimated at nearly $2,300 for each elementary student, $1,350 for middle school students taking six courses and $1,800 for high school students taking four courses.
Based off enrollment in other divisions surrounding Nelson, officials are anticipating a participation rate of 3% to 10% of enrolled students, which would cost NCPS nearly $300,000, Douglas said.
“I don’t look for a large percentage of families choosing this option,” Douglas said.
Douglas said there will be information sessions as well as one-on-one conversations with families in order to inform them of the expectations for Virtual Virginia, Douglas said.
“The rigor, the pacing, they are very, very strong classes. Where there’s some freedom here at the school and some flexibility that’s not always in that program so I think that one-on-one [conversation] is going to be so critical,” West District board member Shannon Powell said.
Douglas also updated the school board on summer learning enrollment, saying she was “really excited about the numbers.”
In the kindergarten through fifth grade remediation program, Douglas said 192 students currently are enrolled and 40 students are signed up at Nelson Middle School for the same program.
For Nelson County High School, 54 students are enrolled for credit recovery and remediation, 36 are signed up for enrichment and 92 students are participating in either virtual or in-person tutoring under Title 1.
There also are 43 students participating in career and technical education academies.
“This is the largest to date summer program that we’ve held here in Nelson,” Douglas said.