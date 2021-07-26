Nearly 2 dozen indicted on meth distribution charges in Central Va., Shenandoah Valley

Nearly two dozen individuals have been indicted on drug-related charges by the Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury following a 10-month investigation, the Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office announced July 26.

According to a news release, 22 individuals were involved in distributing methamphetamine within both Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Of those indicted, eight reside in Nelson County. Others reside in nearby localities.

All 22 cases are being prosecuted by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Erik Laub and Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, the release notes. The nearly yearlong investigation was conducted by the Skyline Task Force, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the office Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney.

"If individuals distribute methamphetamine and it ends up in Nelson County, I will ensure that those responsible, regardless of where they are from, will be held accountable," Rutherford said in an email to the Nelson County Times.

Individuals share charges ranging from racketeering to conspiracy to distribute various amounts of meth to distribution and a Schedule I or II controlled substance.