Neighbors urge board to halt proposed tiny home campsite

More than a dozen people on Feb. 8 shared their thoughts with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on a proposed tiny home campsite project.

At issue is Mike Patterson and David Rickard’s request for a special campground use permit for land in the Nellysford area at the corner of Truslow’s Lane and Berry Hill Road.

The 29-acre-property is located in an area designated for rural and farming use in the county’s current comprehensive plan. Patterson and Rickard intend to build six “tiny homes” for short-term rental on the property. The Nelson County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the project at its Jan. 26 meeting.

Ultimately, the board voted to defer a vote and instead continue its discussion on the project at its March 18 meeting — but not before supervisors heard from residents who live near the property.

“This project is a commercial undertaking. It’s being considered for development in a designated agricultural zone that is surrounded by residential properties,” Charles Edwards, one of a dozen residents who spoke against the project, told the board.

“This fact alone should cause the board to pause and consider the ramifications to the residents of the surrounding area,” he said.

Patterson and Rickard defended their tiny homes plan.

“Mike and I are not deep-pocketed developers,” Rickard told the board.

“We’re just two ordinary guys trying to make our dream work and bring something unique and beautiful to Nelson County.”

Rickard addressed some of the concerns residents expressed during the planning commission hearing. He said the development would be limited to six homes in order to leave the majority of the natural landscape untouched.

Rickard told the board, “Quiet hours will be at 10 p.m. sharp. This will be expressly stated in all communications with guests and prominently featured on the premises. There will be a zero tolerance policy for guests that do not abide by this rule. As a local law enforcement officer, I have the experience and character to make certain these rules are enforced.” Rickard is an Albemarle County police officer.

He said the intent of the tiny home site was to offer an option for short-term stays in the county aimed especially at young families like his.

“I believe that people are much more likely to plant their roots in our county if they’re able to visit our county, and by visit I don’t mean grabbing a beer or glass of wine on the way through,” he said.

Rickard said he and Patterson’s homes would “enrich the immediate surrounding area” but not be visible from neighbors’ homes on Truslow’s Lane.

Two residents who spoke at the hearing favor the project.

Garrett Moore said he thought Rickard and Patterson’s was “a fantastic idea” that would greatly benefit Nelson County.

“When me and my family moved here 20 plus years ago, I wish that something like this had been here as an option for us,” Moore said.

Moore was outnumbered by the opinions of the property’s immediate neighbors, who expressed concerns about expending area aquifers, noise and light pollution, traffic and contributions to hazardous driving conditions and general disruptions to their residential community. Residents compared the proposed project to a mobile home park and a motel, incongruous with existing homes.

Bill Hudson of Bottom Lane expressed concern about the safety of neighborhood roads.

“I have often had to drive off the road because people that are unfamiliar with those narrow, twisty roads entering into the area drive in the center of the road,” Hudson said.

“I heard the objectives of the developers. And to me, each and every one of those objectives can be achieved by simply moving the project to an area that is zoned for business already,” he added.

Frank Bishop of Truslow’s Lane told the board about a blind hill near the proposed entrance to the property, asking, “How long will it take for a major accident there or somebody walking on the road to get run over?”

Many area residents said they’d had to drill multiple wells on their properties to access sufficient water.

“I had to drill five wells yielding one-and-a-half gallons a minute and the minimum is three,” Kathy Kristiansen of Truslow’s Lane said.

“Regulation done well can protect everyone, including the economy of the county,” Kristiansen added. “Development done poorly while it can bring in revenue can negatively impact other aspects of the economy or quality of life for the existing residents,” Kristiansen said.

“If Nelson County continues to allow developers to scatter the county with unplanned and poorly thought out developments, we will lose the rural nature of Nelson.”

Kristiansen said she would be able to see the tiny homes from her property’s elevation and asked that Rickard and Patterson move the site back more than 75 feet from the road if the project moves forward.

Edwards echoed Kristiansen’s concern about area wells: “Renters of these tiny houses will have no concern over their use of water while occupying these rentals.”

Patterson said speculations about he and his partner not maintaining the property or enforcing rules were not sufficient reason to deny the permit.

“Most of the objections I’ve heard tonight have been speculation about what we’re not going to do, how we’re not going to keep our promises,” Patterson said.

“The objections of people who live there are real. And did you talk to these people before you came up with your plan?” South District Supervisor Skip Barton asked Patterson.

Patterson said he and Rickard were still in preliminary stages; they have a contract for the land but don’t want to purchase it until they obtain the permit to build their tiny homes.

“Why this piece of land? Because it’s been neglected for 30 years,” Patterson said.

He also said views of the mountains from the property and its proximity to local attractions satisfied his and Rickard’s goals for the project.

Barton asked why Patterson and Rickard hadn’t planned their campsite farther from the road.

“You don’t have to do a lot of landscaping to make it accessible,” Rickard responded, saying the campsite’s current location would require the least disruption to foliage.

Rickard also said the entrance to the campsite was at the top of a hill and has sufficient sight distance to meet VDOT regulations.

“But are you concerned about the water?” Barton asked, “Are you aware of the problems with it?”

Rickard said the homes require significantly less water than a typical home and don’t have a washer or dishwasher.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford noted Rickard and Patterson have seven division rights if they purchase the property and could divide the land into seven lots with individual developments if they choose.

East District Supervisor Ernie Reed said disagreement about the project was a result of the county’s 10-year-old comprehensive plan.

“It doesn’t give us the confidence that a proposal that comes before us tonight is a good proposal or not, because it’s something that really wasn’t considered 10 years ago. We’re starting a new comprehensive planning process, which will lead us up to new zoning,” Reed said.

“A significant piece of the comprehensive plan has to do with the public. And the public are supposed to drive that process by providing input as to what’s appropriate in the county and where and under what conditions.”

Reed said he would not be in favor of approving the plan based on community input.

“This is in my district, and it’s pretty clear to me by the thoughtful comments from everybody tonight that if the people that came to speak today were to drive the new comprehensive planning and the subsequent zoning, this probably would not be allowed.” Reed said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.