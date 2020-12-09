Nelson among school divisions awarded security equipment grants

Nelson County Public Schools received the maximum amount of $250,000 and across the county line, Amherst County Public Schools was allocated more than $160,000. Other Lynchburg-area divisions received:

$173,200 in Appomattox County,

$97,280 in Bedford County,

$175,275 in Campbell County, and

$132,320 in Lynchburg.

Despite its relatively small size, with two elementary schools and a joint complex that houses the county’s only middle and high school, Nelson County Public Schools was one of only nine divisions across the commonwealth to receive the maximum amount of $250,000.

Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said “we are super excited” to receive the maximum amount of available grant funding.”

“This means that we will be able to accomplish many needed security measures to increase the safety of our students and our staff,” said Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin, who also wrote the grant. “Safety is the number one priority of the Nelson County School Board and they believe firmly that ‘before students can learn, they must feel safe in their environment.’”