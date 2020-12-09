Nelson among school divisions awarded security equipment grants

The Virginia Department of Education announced Dec. 4 about $12 million in school security equipment grants to further protect students, faculty and visitors across 102 school divisions, including allocations to Lynchburg-area systems.
According to a news release from VDOE, the grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios and security vestibules among other safety upgrades.
“Virginia is a national leader in school security and the grants announced today support our proactive approach to creating and maintaining safe learning environments,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in the release. “In many cases, the equipment and systems divisions will purchase with these funds address vulnerabilities identified through the commonwealth’s pioneering school security audit program.”
Effective this year, the 2019 Appropriation Act approved by the General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program from $6 to $12 million. The General Assembly also approved of more than doubling the maximum amount awarded per school division from $100,000 to $250,000, the release states.
“We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment, and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release.
Nelson County Public Schools received the maximum amount of $250,000 and across the county line, Amherst County Public Schools was allocated more than $160,000. Other Lynchburg-area divisions received:
- $173,200 in Appomattox County,
- $97,280 in Bedford County,
- $175,275 in Campbell County, and
- $132,320 in Lynchburg.
Despite its relatively small size, with two elementary schools and a joint complex that houses the county’s only middle and high school, Nelson County Public Schools was one of only nine divisions across the commonwealth to receive the maximum amount of $250,000.
Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said “we are super excited” to receive the maximum amount of available grant funding.”
“This means that we will be able to accomplish many needed security measures to increase the safety of our students and our staff,” said Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin, who also wrote the grant. “Safety is the number one priority of the Nelson County School Board and they believe firmly that ‘before students can learn, they must feel safe in their environment.’”
Rather than being based on the size of the school system, funding was awarded giving priority to schools deemed to be most in need of modern security equipment, schools with a relatively high number of offenses, schools with equipment needs determined through an audit and divisions least able to afford the upgrades.
The School Security Equipment Grants program was established by the General Assembly in 2013 in the aftermath of the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
Most school divisions are required to pay a local match of 25%.
