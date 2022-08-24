Nelson artists and Lovingston Association working on LOVE sign, street festival

Nelson artists put the art in the heART of Nelson Artisan Collective; now they’re adding some LOVE to downtown Lovingston.

Carla Quenneville told community members at the second meeting of the new Lovingston Village Association their application to build a LOVE sign in downtown Lovingston had been approved through the Virginia LOVEwork program. The Virginia Tourism Corporation reviews applications and those it approves receive a $1,500 reimbursement to create their sign.

Quenneville is one of about 15 local artists who sell their work at the heART of Nelson store on Front Street in Lovingston. She said Beth Mehring, another heART of Nelson artist, has the four 8’ by 4’ plywood panels and will be painting different scenes for each letter.

The sign will go on the Main Street side of Avalon Art Studio — Patty Avalon runs the studio and recently finished painting the mural across the street on the Kentron Building.

Avalon’s working on another community art project: painting large sets of butterfly and angel wings on plywood for visitors to pose with. Avalon invited community members to help her paint at her Lovingston studio, saying she wants it to be a community effort. According to the Village of Lovingston Facebook page, painting will take place Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Avalon Art Studio at 605 Front Street.

Quenneville said she would love to have the LOVE sign up by Oct. 1 for the Lovingston Street Festival and updated the group on planning for the event.

“It’s really falling together beautifully,” Quenneville said.

Community members have volunteered to man a bake sale table with proceeds going to LVA. A neighbor is letting heART of Nelson use his flatbed truck as a stage for live music — several musicians will be playing but Quenneville said there still are two more slots to fill.

Front Street will be closed from Main to Brookside Streets for over 25 vendors to set up shop and a local brewery, winery and food truck will serve.

“Everybody’s really pulling their weight and it’s all coming together,” Quenneville said.

The first Lovingston Street Festival will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 and is free to the public.