Nelson-based Blue Ridge Medical Center announces purchase of new Appomattox office

Nelson County-based Blue Ridge Medical Center announced Wednesday its purchase of a new facility in Appomattox, ultimately replacing its Triangle Plaza location where patients seek care.
Located on nearby Jones Street, the almost 3,500-square foot building will allow for expanded access to health care services, including primary care, behavioral health and more, according to a news release from the organization.
BRMC officials plan to start seeing patients in the new facility in early 2022, the release states.
“The purchase of this building establishes BRMC as a permanent presence for quality healthcare in Appomattox,” Randy Pirtle, CEO of Blue Ridge Medical Center, said in the release.
Marketing Communications Manager Brittani Gowen said the Triangle Plaza location provides an adequate space for up to two medical providers, but "limits our ability to expand our services and grow the practice."
"By purchasing the new building on Jones Street we can make all improvements necessary to provide the best care for our patients in Appomattox and establish a permanent presence there," Gowen said.
Blue Ridge Medical Center opened its third location earlier this year, which already serves Appomattox and the surrounding community. It also operates a care center in the town of Amherst along with its main site in Arrington serving Nelson County.
The release notes that Appomattox County is considered a Medically Underserved Population by the Health Resources and Services Administration. In response, Blue Ridge Medical Center will "take the steps necessary to meet this need."
Gowen said in an email improvements will be made to the new building and Triangle Plaza staff will relocate there once the remodel is complete. BRMC will continue to see patients at the existing Appomattox location until the Jones Street location is ready in 2022.
Gowen added the proximality to its current Appomattox location was mostly coincidence and not a major factor in the decision.
Any person wishing to become a patient at the Appomattox location may call (434) 263-4000. For more information, visit www.brmedical.org.