Nelson-based Blue Ridge Medical Center announces purchase of new Appomattox office

Nelson County-based Blue Ridge Medical Center announced Wednesday its purchase of a new facility in Appomattox, ultimately replacing its Triangle Plaza location where patients seek care.

Located on nearby Jones Street, the almost 3,500-square foot building will allow for expanded access to health care services, including primary care, behavioral health and more, according to a news release from the organization.

BRMC officials plan to start seeing patients in the new facility in early 2022, the release states.

“The purchase of this building establishes BRMC as a permanent presence for quality healthcare in Appomattox,” Randy Pirtle, CEO of Blue Ridge Medical Center, said in the release.

Marketing Communications Manager Brittani Gowen said the Triangle Plaza location provides an adequate space for up to two medical providers, but "limits our ability to expand our services and grow the practice."

"By purchasing the new building on Jones Street we can make all improvements necessary to provide the best care for our patients in Appomattox and establish a permanent presence there," Gowen said.