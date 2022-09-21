Nelson board decides not to meet with Amherst officials on joint agricultural complex

Division between Nelson County’s board of supervisors on a proposed Amherst-Nelson agricultural complex has stalled Nelson’s participation in the project, after only two of five supervisors expressed support for a joint county meeting.

Supervisors met with representatives from Lynchburg firm Architectural Partners (AP) who presented a preliminary architectural feasibility report at its Sept. 13 meeting, a study which the county contracted AP to conduct last October.

The 135-page document provides detailed cost estimates, conceptual site plans, and evaluations of the proposed location — a 300-acre wooded and agricultural parcel just less than a mile south of the Amherst-Nelson County line on U.S. 29.

AP’s design for the site includes a 100,000-square-foot-main building with an arena, offices, a conference room, classrooms, a kitchen, animal stalls, and a cannery and meat processing area. Also included are a separate farmer’s market, equestrian center, cattle-working area and greenhouse. No decisions have been made and the approximate $60,000 cost of the study, split between the two counties, has been the only public funding so far.

“What Amherst came to us with as far as mission would be to support local farmers in your two counties, to provide career and technical education for the residents, and to have some revenue generation as well,” AP Architectural Designer Patrick Gillen told the board.

AP Architect Mark Smith also said his firm based its designs off the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Pittsylvania County.

But where the Olde Dominion Complex is on a 18-acre parcel and mostly features indoor space, the proposed 300-acre site in Amherst allows for a greater footprint, and AP’s plans include an environmental area, fairgrounds, a horse riding and ATV trail, a campground with cabins, aquaculture pond and CDL training area.

Smith added the designs are mostly for metal pre-engineered buildings with “relatively simple architecture”

AP’s report calculates an estimated $53.8 million construction cost for the center, including $1.2 million for land acquisition, $23.7 million for new buildings and structures, $28.3 million for site preparation and a roughly $637,000 alternate camper area.

Smith acknowledged water access on the site has been a “big question mark” but said his team has consulted with experts who guessed that the site would support the facility’s estimated 27,000 gallon per day demand, given the existence of two former wells on the site.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford asked if the rest of the board was interested in meeting with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, per Amherst’s invitation.

“I think after today’s presentation from Architectural Partners, I think it’s the perfect opportunity for us to get together, for the first time as the two boards, and just review that and have a conversation and make a decision on moving forward or not on this. But we’ve got some good information now to discuss,” Supervisor David Parr said.

Supervisor Skip Barton said he had not been in favor of conducting the study and is not in favor of continuing the project.

“I’m not in favor of such a meeting, I have been pretty outspoken about my opposition to the project,” Supervisor Ernie Reed said.

Reed has objected to Nelson County supporting a project not located in Nelson, which he’s said Nelson would be financially tied to without direct oversight.

Rutherford said he was in favor of a discussion between the boards, but Supervisor Tommy Harvey said after much talk about the project, there hasn’t “been a lot of positive stuff coming out of it,” and that he was not in favor of a meeting.

With a majority not expressing support, Rutherford said they would “leave that discussion where it is.”