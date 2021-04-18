Nelson board endorses letter to federal agency regarding land easements

Nelson County officials are throwing their support behind removal of the easements that continue to hang over landowners following the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

As part of its consent agenda, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its April 13 meeting unanimously endorsed a letter to the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission advocating Nelson landowners be released from the easements they signed under the threat of eminent domain.

The letter states it is the responsibility of FERC — having authorized the process — to require Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC to release the thousands of easements that were obtained by the company across the roughly 600-mile-long route that would have carried the natural gas pipeline through parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

“Our specific interests are the 250+ easements in Nelson County which landowners were required to sell. By granting and issuing the certificate of public convenience and necessity FERC bestowed upon ACP, LLC, the power of eminent domain which gave landowners no choice but to negotiate easements across their lands,” the letter reads.

FERC approved the pipeline in October 2017. The project, saddled by legal challenges, delays and having gone millions of dollars over budget, was canceled July 5.