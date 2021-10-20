Nelson board gives $10K to support Lovingston Christmas tree purchase

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted during its Oct. 12 meeting to contribute $10,776 toward a community effort to install an artificial Christmas tree in Lovingston.
The money covers the remaining balance of the efforts to put a 20-foot-tall tree in the village, according to the board’s discussion.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said the tree is part of the Christmas parade festivities in Lovingston, which added this year hopefully will be more normal during the pandemic.
“The tree is a big deal for Lovingston,” Rutherford said. “It’s a landmark for the Christmas parade. That’s one activity Lovingston is known for in Nelson County.”
Supervisor David Parr said he likes the idea of a portable tree that can be stored when not in use and moved to another location if needed. Rutherford said the community could look into doing a live tree at a later time.
“Time is of the essence,” he said of the board supporting the effort. “We hope to maintain [the Christmas parade] and give our folks a sense of normalcy.”
- Justin Faulconer