Nelson board of supervisors appoints Rutherford to chair role

In its first meeting of 2022, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors selected East District representative Jesse Rutherford as its chair and South District representative Robert “Skip” Barton as vice chair.

Rutherford, a Republican who this month began his second term in office, first ran for the board in 2017 and won the seat against former incumbent Allen Hale, who served three four-year terms. In the Nov. 2 election Rutherford ran unopposed.

Barton was first elected to the board in November 2019 as a Democrat.

The board also during its Jan. 11 meeting voted 3-2, with Barton and Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed opposed, to appoint Rutherford as the board’s liaison member to the Nelson County Planning Commission.

“I just have interest with that,” Rutherford said serving on the commission, which makes land use and zoning recommendations to the board.

Reed, who has served as the liaison member to the commission for the past two years, said he would like to serve one more round at a critical time for the county with a major revamp to the county’s comprehensive plan, a blueprint for growth and development, getting in full swing this year.

“I appreciate Mr. Reed’s service on the planning commission,” West District Supervisor David Parr said. “It would be nice to get a representative from this side of [the Virginia 151 corridor].”

Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved a supplemental appropriation of $503,190 for Nelson County Public Schools’ fiscal year 2022 budget for a renovation to the greenhouse at Nelson County High School. The money comes from the unexpended operational budget money from the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to school officials.

Acting Superintendent Joseph Cox told supervisors state funding in the upcoming 2022-23 budget isn’t fully known and spoke in favor of approving the supplemental appropriation.

“We do think the greenhouse is a very important project,” said Cox. “I do think that it would really be something that would not only make the community very proud, but it would enhance the education of our students at Nelson High School.”

Shannon Irvin, assistant superintendent for administration, wrote in a Dec. 30 email to County Administrator Steve Carter the greenhouse renovation is among several projects the division has committed to based up a prior year appropriation.

“Due to supply chain problems and the timing of the construction, we will need several additional appropriations in the coming months to be able to fund the identified projects,” Irvin wrote in the email.

Reed and Barton each said they would like the appropriation to proceed for a project that has been committed to and benefits the school system.

“That can be used and should be used,” North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey said of the greenhouse.

In other news:

The board approved a resolution giving recognition to Donald H. Bailey for his years of service to the Nelson County Electoral Board. Bailey has been active in helping administer elections in Nelson in 2006, served as a member and chair of the board from 2010 to last year and “has faithfully and impartially contributed to the fairness, accuracy and integrity of elections in Nelson County,” the resolution states.

Bailey said the work wasn’t always easy and it was an honor to serve the electoral board in a nonpartisan way.

As the board thanked Bailey, Rutherford added: “As we all know, elections are very difficult tasks.”

