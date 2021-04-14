Nelson Board of Zoning Appeals upholds junkyard determination

The Nelson County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-1 on April 6 to uphold a determination by county staff that a Shipman property constituted a junkyard after the occupant submitted an appeal to the violation in March.

In March 2020, the county’s planning and zoning department received a complaint of a junkyard on the property, located at 904 Farrar Bridge Lane and zoned Agricultural (A-1), but no action could be taken at the time due to courts being closed, documents state.

The appeal claims the property is not a junkyard and the occupant already has begun removing items from the lawn, which was confirmed at the meeting by Brandon Stark’s brother, William. It also states staff made an “illegal determination” by trespassing on a private roadway to view the property.

“I’m not going to say they made the wrong decision. The only thing we could do is maybe delay to allow for cleanup,” board member Gifford Childs said.

William Stark, who lives on the adjoining property also owned by Billy and Brenda Stark, said it has been a challenge to convince his brother to have the space cleaned. So far, he estimated roughly 40% of the existing trash had been removed.