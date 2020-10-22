Nelson board OKs CARES Act funding requests, includes establishing community resource phone line

"I’m definitely in favor of this; I don’t agree with Mr. Harvey," Reed said. "There’s nothing in this that would either require or even infer that this would be an ongoing request. Clearly it is in response to the COVID threat which is the intent of the COVID money."

Reed added the alliance has secured grant funding to help carry the program beyond the end of the year, when CARES Act money no longer can be used. He added the alliance also can solicit donations because of its nonprofit status, which it received in September.

In addition to the more than $11,000 from the board, the alliance also has recently been awarded a $200,000 grant that will cover costs associated with the hotline's software and insurance coverage, documents state. Officials also have applied for $50,000 with the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation to support the referral line's development.

The alliance is working in partnership with the Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 resource line and the Charlottesville Mental Health Coalition to develop training and recruit volunteers for the program.