Nelson board OKs CARES Act funding requests, includes establishing community resource phone line

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has allocated $16,255 of its remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money for two requests brought before the board.
One request was made by the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance in the amount of $11,255 that would establish a community resource phone line for residents and the other was for $5,000 by the Nelson County Department of Social Services, according to county documents. Supervisors unanimously approved both funding requests during the Oct. 13 meeting.
Unlike other referral lines, county documents state, the alliance's line would "allow those impacted by COVID-19 or facing other barriers for service to have access to a 'Community Connection Expert'" that will connect callers to the resources they need closest to them. This includes mental health providers, food banks and child care.
The funding covers costs associated with salary and wages for the program coordinator, marketing of the referral line and volunteer recruitment, and training.
"Adding a community resource line will enhance the Alliance’s ability to provide care coordination, outreach and education," the document reads.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed, who also is a member of the wellness alliance, disagreed with a position board chair Tommy Harvey took when he said he wasn't in favor of allocating the money because he did not want future funding of the program to rest with the county.
"I’m definitely in favor of this; I don’t agree with Mr. Harvey," Reed said. "There’s nothing in this that would either require or even infer that this would be an ongoing request. Clearly it is in response to the COVID threat which is the intent of the COVID money."
Reed added the alliance has secured grant funding to help carry the program beyond the end of the year, when CARES Act money no longer can be used. He added the alliance also can solicit donations because of its nonprofit status, which it received in September.
In addition to the more than $11,000 from the board, the alliance also has recently been awarded a $200,000 grant that will cover costs associated with the hotline's software and insurance coverage, documents state. Officials also have applied for $50,000 with the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation to support the referral line's development.
The alliance is working in partnership with the Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 resource line and the Charlottesville Mental Health Coalition to develop training and recruit volunteers for the program.
"By partnering with Alliance members and key community stakeholders, we will enhance our ability to provide a centralized, coordinated response to the mental health needs of Nelson County due to COVID-19 and address barriers related to systemic racism," the request for funding states.
The connection expert also will perform follow-up calls and check ins to ensure the caller was able to secure the appropriate help, documents state. Connection expert volunteers must complete an eight-hour training course, which covers active listening and emotional support, crisis management, community resources, cultural diversity and awareness and more.
Supervisors also approved a CARES Act funding request of $5,000 from the county's Department of Social Services.
According to a letter sent to the county from the department's director, Angie Rose, the money will be split roughly in half. Half will be used for emergency support and help with utility bills to assist clients during the pandemic and the other half will be used to purchase needed supplies to protect employees and customers.
Rose said in the letter the supplies for employee and customer protection will be reimbursed.
As of the Oct. 13 meeting, the county still has more than $94,000 of the original roughly $2.6 million in federal CARES act money remaining, Director of Finance Candy McGarry said. The money must be spent by the end of the year.
