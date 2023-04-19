Nelson County taxpayers will see no increase in the real estate and personal property tax rate in the coming fiscal year that starts July 1.

The Nelson Board of Supervisors recently voted to keep the rate at $.65 per $100 of assessed real estate value; $2.79 per $100 of assessed personal property value and $1.25 per $100 of assessed machinery and tools values.

Supervisors have yet to decide whether to make changes to the transient occupancy tax, levied on hotels, motels, campgrounds, and other short-term rentals.

At current rates, the county is expecting a $379,846 or 2% increase in real estate tax revenue due to natural growth, and a $499,216 decrease in personal property tax revenue due to an approximate 12% decline in vehicle values.

At the start of an April 4 budget work session, having already discussed agency and department funding requests, supervisors were left with $805,437 in unallocated recurring revenue.

Nelson County Public Schools administration has requested an $18.7 million contribution from the county in fiscal year 2024, $1.6 million beyond the $17.1 million the county funded the schools in fiscal year 2023. That increase supports a proposed 7% salary increase for all schools’ employees, the addition of two new positions, and a new stipend for instructional assistants’ training.

The requested $1.6 million increase also is driven by group health insurance, heating and utilities, and communications cost increases.

Supervisor Ernie Reed expressed strong support for the board fully funding the schools’ request, and proposed increasing the real estate tax rate one penny and doubling the transient occupancy tax from 5% to 10% to do so. He said of the schools’ budget, “...it displays the same approach towards staff and salaries that we’ve taken towards our internal staff, which is 7% and the benefits that go with it; the additional positions are in my opinion absolutely necessary…”

Supervisor David Parr noted the board had not fully funded all other agency and department requests.

“Outside of that, I think we all agreed last year in the beginning that the transient occupancy tax increase was a no-brainer, until we learned more about how that worked and the implications,” Parr said. “And I think we debated that last year and made a decision and my mind hasn’t changed on that decision, so I’m not going to support any change there, for the impact it’ll have on our local business owners.”

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said he didn’t think a penny increase was necessary, but he would be in favor of allocating the remainder of the recurring revenue ($805,437) to the school division.

“You know, increasing the transient occupancy tax 5% to 10%, I mean that is a 100% jump, and I don’t believe that that’s going to be good for that industry to realize that immediately…” he said

“I don’t disagree with anything you’ve said,” Supervisor Tommy Harvey said.

Reed’s motion to increase the real estate tax rate one cent failed 2-3, after only he and Supervisor Skip Barton voted in favor.

Supervisors have authorized a public hearing on the budget for May 9 at 7 p.m. in the board meeting room at the county's courthouse in Lovingston.