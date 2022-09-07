Nelson commission recommends approval of Afton vacation home

A special use permit application for an Afton vacation home reopened an ongoing conversation about vacation rentals among the Nelson County Planning Commission at its August meeting.

The commission considered Chris LeBlanc and Rachel Horvath’s special use permit request to build a vacation home near the intersection of Afton Mountain, Avon and Critzer Shop roads for both private and short-term rental use. The permit is required to continue construction because the parcel is zoned Residential (R-1) and vacation houses, defined as “a house rented to transients,” are not permitted in areas zoned R-1.

Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop told commissioners LeBlanc has an active building permit for a single-family dwelling with four bedrooms, and the structure will be accessed by a private access easement off Afton Mountain Road.

“My wife and I’ve been looking to buy property in Nelson. We live in Albemarle just south of Charlottesville,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve been here for about 15 years. We’re looking for a place for our boys to play in the woods.”

He told commissioners he’ll also be using the home as an occasional vacation rental property to offset building costs, but his wife’s goal is to not rent it at all.

Zoning in the area is R-1 and Agricultural (A-1) and the property recently was subdivided so that LeBlanc said he believed he was buying a 10-acre plat with A-1 zoning, in which vacation homes are permitted, and only realized the zoning was R-1 after closing.

“I can also come in here and just list it on Airbnb and hope that nobody comes and catches me. I’m coming because I understand that money is going into the coffers to serve a community that I’m participating in,” he said.

During public comments, nearby landowner Jerri Lloyd expressed opposition to the vacation home proposal, citing concerns about noise and unruly behavior.

“I just want to note that I am not in favor, especially since it’s residential. It’s not vacation property,” she said.

While LeBlanc and Board of Supervisors Representative Jesse Rutherford cited other vacation rental properties in the area, Commissioner Philippa Proulx said the area primarily is residential, and “every one that goes in further shifts the character of that area.”

“I think there’s a distinction that we can make here with somebody who’s building a new structure, and will spend time there, rather than an entrepreneur buying up houses around the county and converting them to short-term housing,” Commission Robin Hauschner said.

“While I have very mixed feelings and I truly am leaning towards what Robin is saying, I think my bigger heartburn with it is we’re creating situations where we don’t have housing,” Commission Chair Mary Kathryn Allen said.

Commissioner Charles Amante acknowledged the commission’s duty to grant or deny special permits consistently.

“Personally, I’d like to not see another vacation home go up in the county. However, how do you say to a landowner ‘No, you can’t do it’? I mean, what is the number you get to where you say ‘no more’ and even when you get there, on what grounds? Can we say, ‘no more, because we have too many?’” he said.

Rutherford referenced his experience as a home builder and said given the parcel’s topography and the crossing of William’s Creek, every element of the project will be expensive and he doesn’t foresee it being a realistic site for affordable housing.

“The reality is it’s either going to be an affluent person or it’s going to be somebody who’s going to have that kind of mindset, you know, making an investment property. And so, the sin isn’t the structure,” he said.

“I’m dumping good money in here because I want to own this property for the next 30 years. I’m looking for something to offset it because I’m an ambitious young guy,” LeBlanc said.

Rutherford noted his upcoming meeting with Hauschner, Supervisor Ernie Reed and vacation rental industry representatives to brainstorm ideas to enforce independent rental properties’ payment of the transient occupancy tax.

Commissioners ultimately elected to recommend approval of the special use permit, all voting in favor except Proulx. The board of supervisors will consider the application at its Sept. 13 meeting.