Nelson commission recommends approval of new micro-brewery

In a 5-0 vote, the Nelson County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special use permit for an Arrington man to operate a micro-brewery in a former church building.
David Holm, of Outback Brew House, is requesting a special use permit to operate the micro-brewery at 7995 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
The building has been home to several uses over the years, but was most recently housed The Well, a church that dissolved during the pandemic.
According to the application, Holm currently is leasing the property from the owners with hopes to launch the micro-brewery.
Micro-breweries restrict operators to only brew small batches of craft beer that are only served for on-site consumption. No mass production of beer for distribution can be done on the property of micro-breweries, according to county zoning.
According to Holm’s application, the hours of operation are proposed for weekends only. Currently, the only changes he currently has in the works for the site are updates to painting, interior decorating, and extra seating.
Holm is also working with the Virginia Health Department to upgrade the septic system, and has already completed his federal license to produce the beer on site.
Commissioner Michael Harman expressed excitement to see the micro-brewery take over the empty building.
“That building has been a number of things over the years, and it has been sitting vacant for a while. Personally, I want to see a local business in there; I think it will be great for the community.”
The application for the special use permit will go before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 12.