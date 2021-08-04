Nelson commissioners at stalemate over permit for Faber banquet hall

Despite a revised application that attempted to address officials’ prior concerns, the Nelson County Planning Commission reached a stalemate after a lengthy discussion during its July 28 meeting on a special use permit for a proposed banquet hall in Faber.
The tied 3-3 vote returned an unfavorable recommendation as the application heads to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Located at 8761 Irish Road, the property is zoned Agriculture (A-1) and currently is being used for agricultural and residential purposes, county documents state.
Applicants are proposing to construct a roughly 4,500 square-foot facility — slightly smaller than what previously was requested — for hosting public or private events. The barn-style structure would sit on a roughly 320-acre property.
Following the meeting, property owner Randy Sklar, a Mechanicsville native, said he was disappointed with the outcome.
“We really want to make a positive impact on the community,” he said.
Commissioners were split on whether the proposed structure met certain requirements for a SUP as defined by county code, those being that the application would not change the established character of the area or if it would adversely affect neighboring properties.
When the application first came before the commission in June, North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx questioned if the banquet hall could exist in harmony with the surrounding area. She reiterated those concerns July 28.
“I think it’s a change in the pattern of development here, I think its incompatible with the existing uses residential and church in that area. So it’s not the number of events for me. ... It’s going to be a real impact on that community,” Proulx said.
The proposed entrance to access the banquet hall is located on Church Lane, although Bishop said the Virginia Department of Transportation still needs more information to fully access the proposed entrance.
County staff listed several conditions should commissioners recommend approval of the application and the several other conditions were proffered by the applicants.
Staff recommended a final site plan be approved by all appropriate agencies, the parking area and structure be screened with landscaping and measures be taken to avoid light pollution of adjoining properties, roadways and the night sky.
Among other conditions, Sklar said they proposed the owner or event manager be on-site for every event, time restrictions on amplified noise, traffic management services for large events and limitations on the frequency of the number of large events — consisting of 70 or more cars — in a given month.
“One of the reasons that all these details have become so complex, I think, is because of the current character and the established pattern of development in the area,” board of supervisors representative Ernie Reed said. “I don’t know that these proffers would satisfy that in my mind because its very clear to me that this would change the character and pattern of development in the area.”
East District Commissioner Charles Amante disagreed the structure would change the character of the area.
“You look at the building, the architecture of the building, the design of the building, I’m OK with that ... I’m leaning towards being OK with this, I just want to make sure we have the conditions in line here,” Amante said.
Sklar said he felt the incoming traffic for evening events would have a low impact on neighbors.
“We are very concerned about the safety of people that live in the community and certainly the people that are coming and visiting,” Sklar said.
Commissioners previously tabled the request during its June meeting after noting several issues they had with the application. Since then, the applicants have had the opportunity to attempt to address those issues.
Those issues included an incomplete site plan, the banquet hall’s exact size and confusion regarding the facility’s intended entrance.
At this previous meeting’s public hearing, the SUP application was met with criticism from several nearby property owners who echoed concerns of traffic, noise and compatibility with nearby Rock Spring United Methodist Church.
There was no public hearing on the application during the July 28 meeting as one previously was held in June.
Bishop noted it was the construction of the permanent infrastructure that elevated this request to a special use permit. She said Sklar is allowed certain by-right uses for the land including 12 social temporary events per year and can apply for other event permits.
Sklar said his goal is to be “in line” with whatever events the church may be having in order to avoid conflicting events.
“My position is that I am going to be respectful of all the neighbors, especially the church,” Sklar said.