Nelson commissioners postpone decision on service dog kennel

Nearly every community member who spoke at the December Nelson County Planning Commission meeting about a proposed service dog kennel commended Service Dogs of Virginia and Executive Director Peggy Law’s mission.

Where they took issue, however, was with the kennel’s proposed location near their homes.

Founded in 2000, the Charlottesville-based nonprofit raises and trains dogs to assist people with disabilities.

Service Dogs of Virginia owns an approximately 10-acre parcel with Agricultural (A-1) zoning along Virginia 151 between Blundell Hollow and Chapel Hollow roads in Greenfield, south of Rockfish River Elementary School.

“We're currently constrained by the lack of a suitable purpose-driven facility capable of meeting our unique needs,” Law told commissioners during the meeting.

She intends to develop five structures on the property with a total square footage of 28,900: a training center, adult kennel, nursery wing, kennel manager’s house, and client dormitory.

Law said the maximum number of adult dogs on the property at any given time would be 16 and “the goal is to have them go to volunteer homes on the weekends, although we can’t guarantee that volunteers will always step up for that. We expect that mostly they will.”

Facilities are proposed to be built with extra insulation for noise control and a dedicated septic system would be installed for dog waste. Law told commissioners there would probably be two litters of puppies per year that would be housed in the nursery wing for the first eight weeks of their lives, then boarded in volunteers' homes until they’re old enough to return for advanced training.

The client dormitory would house up to four clients and their aides for up to two weeks. Law intends to have quarterly classes and two to three events per year for up to 100 attendees. Hours of operation are proposed to be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and the kennel would not be open to the public.

Law requires a special use permit to develop the facility after the Board of Supervisors amended the zoning ordinance definition of a “kennel” in August, removing it as a by-right use in A-1 and making it only permissible by special use permit in that zoning. The update also added a sentence to the definition to allow Law to apply for a kennel use with client lodging: “Kennels may include associated facilities necessary to support the operation including but not limited to office space, meeting space, and temporary lodging accommodations exclusive to those client training with the animals.”

The property is a lot in the Spirit Trail subdivision, and a handful of neighboring homeowners spoke during a public hearing on the permit. Neighbors shared concerns about noise, groundwater pollution from animal waste, the campus’ visual impact, and a use they see as disproportionate to both the lot size and incongruous with the residential uses of the surrounding properties.

Holly Hutchins is developing her property on Chapel Hollow Road and described how the area’s landscape slopes gently upward from Virginia 151, so that sounds and smells from the state highway travel up with the breeze. Among Hutchins’ concerns is the noise from dogs barking will be audible from her property.

Commissioner Michael Harman weighed in after the public hearing.

“One of the things that came to mind when I first saw this was this was a very admirable thing for our county to train service dogs of Virginia. The second thing that jumped out at me right away was it’s a tremendous amount of activity on nine acres of land,” he said, an opinion Commissioner Philippa Proulx shared.

In conversation with Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop, Supervisor Jesse Rutherford established the county's zoning ordinance does not regulate how many dogs an individual can have on their property, his point being that an individual homeowner could build a facility as large and have as many dogs as the nonprofit without a special use permit.

“I’m inclined to think that the dogs are not the issue at all,” Proulx said.

“I think it’s the size of what they’re trying to accomplish — which I think is hugely admirable, I really really do, but it’s the size of what they’re doing in the location…” Commission Chair Mary Kathryn Allen added.

Commissioners will discuss the permit again at their Jan. 25 meeting after voting to postpone making a recommendation for a month to benefit from more time and information.