Community centers in Nelson — housed in historic schools — share the challenges associated with aging infrastructure, and are in various stages of renovation. But community center heads recently have formed a new partnership, and are recognizing shared goals.

Nelson County School Board member Margaret Clair is executive director of the Nelson County Community Fund (NCCDF), based in the Nelson Center in Lovingston. She appeared before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors with other community center leaders March 14 to present on the newly formed Community Center Coalition.

Clair described the coalition as “loosely based” and said the group started with the purpose of “opening the lines of communication between the different community centers.”

She spoke on behalf of the Nelson Center, housed in the former Lovingston Elementary School, and also spoke for the Walton’s Mountain Museum and community center, formerly Schuyler Elementary School.

Schuyler Community Center and Walton’s Mountain Museum

Clair said representatives from the Schuyler community center and museum have not yet met with the coalition, but have been in contact with the group. She told the board the community center was established in 1991 and is both a tourist attraction and a local employer, and offers spaces for voting, public meetings, private events, and playground equipment and fields.

Nelson Heritage Center

The Millennium Group operates and maintains the Nelson Heritage Center, established in 1991 and housed in the former Nelson Memorial High School for Black students. Executive Director Johnette Burdette said the nonprofit has been “extremely, extremely busy,” recently completing a $400,000 renovation to the school’s gymnasium.

She said the Millennium Group is “...just waiting on some last minute things before we receive full occupancy of that space and we’re extremely excited to partner with Parks and Rec and other recreational groups within the county and even outside the county to bring some much-needed collectivity, not just for our youth but for adults in that space…”

Burdette also updated supervisors on current renovations to the southern end of the building, which will house the Nelson County Health Department.

“...We hope to have the health department turnkey, in the building, in early fall, so August, September is what we’re thinking,” Burdette said.

The nonprofit is also looking to renovate the building’s lobby, restrooms and auditorium, which Burdette said is the Heritage Center’s most rented space.

“So with that renovation, as well as the gym renovation and the health department coming in on the other side, we’re extremely excited about what this building will continue to mean for the community,” she added.

The Nelson Center

Clair said the Nelson Center operates as a “hub” for county services, housing the Parks and Recreation department, NCCDF, the Nelson County Cooperative Extension offices, the physical therapist PT Plus, a JABA Senior Center location, and Monticello Community Action Agency offices. Clair said the Nelson Center also rents out its auditorium, and works with Parks and Recreation to use its six acres and field space.

“...the whole campus is very beautiful and is a great asset to Lovingston specifically, and Nelson County generally.”

The Nelson Center opened its doors in 2003 following a $3 million dollar renovation. Twenty years later, Clair said maintaining the building has become a concern.

Rockfish Valley Community Center

RVCC Executive Director Stu Mills said the center was formed in 2000 and is in its 23rd year “of offering social and educational and cultural and recreational opportunities for the Rockfish Valley…”

RVCC is home to 14 small businesses, including a thrift store and gallery and gift shop. The center offers free wifi, spaces for public meetings and private events, lighted fields, a skate park, playgrounds, a walking trail, a basketball court and an event complex.

Mills said the center’s board met for its three-year strategic planning session in January and “we addressed the desire of our board to reach out with the expertise and resources that we have to assist you as leaders of the county in doing the long-range planning that needs to be done in the areas that we both serve. One of those major areas is recreational services.”

Mills told supervisors the RVCC board has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last decade to improve its recreation facilities and would like to offer “expertise in those areas and our desire to work with you in the planning as you look at new opportunities for recreational services in particular for the county.”

Fleetwood Community Center

FCC President Florence Hernandez said the center was established in 1995 after the former Fleetwood Elementary School closed, and operates mostly as a recreational facility, hosting equestrian trail rides twice a year.

She said the center is considering bids to replace the building’s roof, and will be working on a disc golf course and to reopen the basketball court for open recreation.

Hernandez said of the coalition: “... we are very excited to work together, we’ve talked a whole lot about how we can supplement and not necessarily compete, where we can work together and help each other…”

Gladstone Community and Center and Railroad Depot

The Friends of the Gladstone Depot are working to move the historic CSX train depot in Gladstone and restore it for use as a transportation museum and community center.

The group secured a $586,966 Transportation Alternatives Program grant in October 2022. With a required 20% local match of about $147,000 from Nelson County, the Friends will have a total of $734,000 to put towards their project.

President Joanne Absher acknowledged while the center is still in the early stages of development and not yet open to the public, the group does “serve in other ways” distributing food to seniors and those in need.

Making Nelson “a better place”

Burdette thanked supervisors and the community for their support.

“In synopsis of today, we all serve very specific needs in the areas of the county in which we exist, but we also together serve a very shared need within the county an d we’re honored to do that work, we’re humbled to do that work but we need some help and we will continue to need help as you looked at all of the challenges that we face,” she said.

“...as the community centers have come together in this coalition, we’ve had the opportunity to meet and to talk and to strategize and to talk about grant writing and to talk about different avenues, so we wanted you to know that we’re definitely working not just behind the scenes but out front to make Nelson a better place.”