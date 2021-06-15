Nelson Community Fund calls for grant requests to support other local nonprofits

Nelson County Community Fund Inc., is asking for other local nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding to support their work in the community before the June 30 deadline.

Each year, the annual NCCF grant awards more than $100,000 in grants to organizations that assist residents with accessing preventive health care, dental and vision care and prescription drugs; paying rent and utilities; combating food insecurity, child hunger and promoting fitness; fighting substance abuse; repairing homes for the elderly and people with disabilities; among others.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the needs of at-risk county residents remain constant, and in many cases has increased greatly,” NCCF president Ken Heise said in the release. “NCCF's generous donors are making sure funds are there to help as many in our community as possible.”

According to a news release from NCCF, the nonprofit has awarded about $1.7 million in grants to more than 50 agencies and programs since 2000.

For more information on eligibility and to apply, visit www.nelsonfund.org or see Nelson County Community Fund on Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.